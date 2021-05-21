ROGERSVILLE — Big things are going to start happening again at the Capt. Thomas Amis Historic Site near Rogersville with the return of owner Jake Jacobs managing the grounds full time again.
His first official act of this new era for the property was to turn over the reins of the Amis Mill Eatery to past chef Kamran Aliabadi and his wife, Shannon.
With the eatery in good hands, Jake and his wife, Wendy, plan on dedicating themselves again to the promotion of historic tourism and preserving the Capt. Thomas Amis legacy and story through events and festivals.
You can find links to stories that describe in detail the history of the Amis property in the online version of this article at www.timesnews.net.
Jacobs and his wife had operated the property for about a decade when they decided to take a couple of years off from from the day-to-day management to spend more time with family and a new grandchild.
They’ll still be traveling quite a bit back and forth between Rogersville and South Carolina to visit that grandchild.
But Jake told the Times News on Thursday their hiatus reinvigorated their energy and spirit. That means the Amis Mills Historic Site is about to get busy again.
“The Native Americans will be back”
Among the events that will be back on the calendar for the Amis property is the annual Native American Gathering, which ended due to the sudden and unexpected death of event founder Stonewolf Moore in 2019.
Stonewolf was a direct descendant of Chief Dragging Canoe, who was a contemporary of Capt. Thomas Amis.
“The Native Americans will be back,” Jacobs said. “COVID threw a monkey wrench in everything. They’re regrouping and reorganizing after my great friend Stonewolf passed away. He was the festival chief, and he loved doing it. His two sons are going to be pretty much picking it up where he left off along with (Stonewolf’s brothers) Walking Bear and Red Horse, and I think they’re looking at doing it sometime in early October.”
Jacobs said there are some other events and festivals being planned for the property this year, but it’s too early to make any announcements at this time.
“We’ve got the greatest smoker in the world”
As for the eatery, Jacobs said the previous restaurant operators decided to move on, and the eatery had been closed for two weeks before the Aliabadis hosted their grand opening on Thursday.
“(The previous operators) have a different idea of the type of restaurant they want to run, and I think that’s wonderful,” Jacobs said. “Pursue your goals.”
As for the Aliabadi era, Jacobs said diners will find all of the previous favorite menu items and more.
“Kam has a background in Italian food, so we’re going to see a little more Italian food on the menu, which I welcome,” Jacobs said. “I love Italian food. He’s also bringing back the gumbo. There will be a little bit of Cajun food on the menu, and of course, the smoked meats. We’ve got the greatest smoker in the world here, and I noticed where he’s got some fresh pulled pork today, and I’m looking forward to that.”
Friday night prime rib is back on the schedule, which means a revival of Saturday’s popular prime rib sandwich, which is sold until Friday’s leftovers are gone.
Jacobs added, “They have an extensive background in the restaurant business. Kam’s dad was a restaurant owner and he grew up in the business. We’re really excited about this new era. They’re younger. They have more energy than me, and it’s time for some new blood.”
“It’s the grounds that brings the people here”
Aside from their ability to operate the eatery at a high level, Jacobs said he’s also enthusiastic about the Aliabadis because of their interest in participating in events and making full use of the historic property.
“This place draws people here, and I love it up here,” Kamran Aliabadi told the Times News on Thursday. “This property means a lot to the people in this area because so many of their ancestors came through here. It was one of the first places people were coming through for trade and things like that, so it’s a big deal historically.
He added, “It’s all still here. The dam’s still there. It’s the grounds that brings the people here, and then we’ve got a restaurant on the side. That’s the cool part about it.”
Jacobs said he feels reinvigorated by the presence of the Aliabadis, and he foresees this new era being the best yet for the historic property.
“I’m going to be a bigger presence on the grounds with the festivals and events,” Jacobs said. “That’s where Wendy and I will place our energy. I’m helping them occasionally in the eatery to help them get off to a good start, but really, we want to get this property active again, and find new and exciting ways to tell the fascinating stories about the history of this property.”