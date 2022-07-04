LINVILLE, N.C. — Whether you're interested in learning more about your Scottish roots or not even a wee bit Scottish, you'll find four days of fun at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games July 7-10.
That's if you enjoy live music, food, highland games athletic competitions, and demonstrations and competitions in dance, harp, bagpipes, and shepherding sheep dogs.
The official mission statement of the decades-long tradition often called simply the Games:
"To carry on and promote the annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games and Gathering of Scottish Clans, to foster and restore interest in traditional dancing, piping, drumming, athletic achievement, music and Gaelic culture, and to establish scholarship funds to assist students from Avery County High School to study at American colleges and universities."
Below are a few signature events of the four-day event.
Torchlight Ceremony
From an historic perspective, the torchlight was used to summon the clans for battle, according the the GMHG website. The ceremony on Thursday, July 7, signals the clans have gathered again.
"We have chosen to transform this ancient act to symbolize a different kind of call to the clans," the site reads in part. "The Saltire Cross is recognized as Scotland’s ancient symbol. A living cross of light is made (from torches) representative from all clans and families who have come to participate."
As the torches burn brightly together in the gathering darkness, the haunting sound of pipes is carried into the night. The clans have come again to celebrate who they are.
The Bear
The Bear Race (Thursday, July 7)is a 5-mile challenging run to the TOP of Grandfather Mountain. Registration for the 2022 Bear Race has closed, but for many attending the Games it has become a much-anticipated spectator sport.
The Bear race begins in Linville, NC at the corner of Hwy 105 and 221. The race turns right off Highway 221 and winds up steep climbs to McRae Meadows, where the Games are held. It cuts across Highway 221 and up the backside of the Highland Games Track to the Grandfather Road for the for the final two miles, gaining another 1,000 feet in elevation.
The run includes the famous “Forrest Gump” hairpin turn.
Grandfather Mountain Marathon
This marathon (Saturday, July 9) begins in Boone, NC on the the track at Appalachian State University’s Kidd Brewer Stadium. The marathon then winds through the breathtaking NC Blue Ridge Mountains, over the Blue Ridge Parkway, and up long steep climbs to McRae Meadows where you will be greeted by the sound of bagpipes and an estimated 5,000 spectators.
The Kirkin'
This is a special worship celebration (Sunday, July 10) of Scottish roots from the Presbyterian heritage.
The word 'Kirking' comes from the Scottish Gaelic word kirk, which means church, and in this usage means ‘blessing.’ A kirkin’ can be thought of as the gathering of families to enter into the House of the Lord to worship and praise. The colorful woven tartans that are displayed during the service are symbols of the love and togetherness of family. Worshippers are encouraged to reflect with thanksgiving on their own family and cultural heritage, whatever it may be.
PARADE OF TARTANS
More than 1,000 marchers clad in full Scottish attire and representing over 100 clans and societies, march around the track in the annual “Parade of Tartans” (Sunday, July 10). The combined length of the parade often circles the track more than three times.
Since the parade’s beginning in 1975, it has become one of the most popular events of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
For a complete schedule of GMHG events visit https://gmhg.org/schedule/