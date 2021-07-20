The Splash Pad at V.O. Dobbins Sr. Community Center is one of the draws for children at the Fun Fest 2021 Kids Central. Sponsored by Ballad Health, Niswonger Children’s Hospital, Indian Path Community Hospital and the City of Kingsport, Kids Central includes the water play opportunity as well as interactive outdoor tent booths such as Bays Mountain Park, East Tennessee State University Public Health and food vendors. The Bays Mountain booth lets children touch and try to identify three pelts: a groundhog, bobcat and fox. Other activities include making bubbles and painting rocks.