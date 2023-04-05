KINGSPORT — Fun Fest’s 2023 Sunset Concert Series lineup includes Danny Gokey, Boyz II Men, Clay Walker and Chris Lane, Visit Kingsport announced Tuesday.
Gokey kicks off the series on Thursday, July 20, with opener Ellie Holcomb. Boyz II Men headlines the Friday Night Concert July 21 with Johnnyswim opening.
And on Saturday, July 22, Eastman Chemical Co. presents the festival finale with headliners, Clay Walker and Chris Lane, featuring opener Brittney Spencer.
This marks the 43rd year for the festival.
“We try very hard to keep the ticket prices as low as we can,” said Visit Kingsport’s Director of Fun Fest and Special Events Emily Thompson. Sponsors help keep prices in check.
They are $15 for the contemporary Christian concerts, and the other concerts will be no more than $25, with discounts down to $20 for buying tickets early.
Thompson said more schedules and event registration details will be forthcoming, including those for block parties and the parade. She said the full detailed schedule should be online by June 1
PUTTING THE FUN IN FUN FEST
“Fun Fest has always been an event designed to bring the community together and this year is no different,” said Andy Wampler, Fun Fest Chairman for 2023. “We are excited about the diverse concert lineup this year and that it strives to bring something for so many different music lovers. We look forward to sharing great music and other exciting events in July”
Fun Fest will present the Sunset Concert Series on the Cardinal Glass Industries Stage at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
“Cardinal Glass is excited to be in this community and even more excited to be a part of Fun Fest,” said Shaun Banner, Plant Manager for Cardinal Glass Industries’ Greenland Plant in Hawkins County near Surgoinsville. “On behalf of our 700 plus employees, we are proud to support one of the community’s most treasured events.”
FROM KICKOFF TO FINALE
• Elle Holcomb will kick off the Sunset Concert Series with the Contemporary Christian Concert. Holcomb started her musical career recording and touring with her husband’s band Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors.
She launched her solo debut in 2014 and won a GMA (Gospel Music Association) Dove Award for “New Artist of the Year.” She has since released multiple solo albums, written and released two children’s books with original music specifically for kids to accompany them, as well as having written a devotional for adults.
• Danny Gokey will headline the Contemporary Christian concert this year. Gokey was a top-three finalist on season 8 of “American Idol.”
Following “Idol,” he dropped his first album, “My Best Days,” which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart.
Since then, Gokey has released multiple No. 1 albums and singles, including: “Hope in Front of Me,” “Rise,” and “Tell Your Heart to Beat Again.” He has been nominated for three Grammys and has won three KLOVE Awards and two Dove Awards.
The Contemporary Christian Concert is sponsored by Cook’s Mechanical Services, Carter Trent Funeral Home, Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area, Tele-Optics, Inc. and Christian radio station 88.3 FM WCQR.
• Johnnyswim will open the Friday Night Concert. Johnnyswim is made up of husband and wife duo, Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano.
Their music aims to serve as a scrapbook of their life. Their 2014 single “Home” famously became the theme to the HGTV hit show Fixer Upper. The duo has garnered acclaim from Rolling Stone, NPR, The New York Times and Huffington Post, among others.
They have performed on “The Today Show” and “Conan” and continue to tour around the world.
• Boyz II Men, to perform Friday night, redefined the popular R&B (rythum and blues) genre and continues to create hits that appeal to fans across all generations.
Throughout a 30-year career, Boyz II Men have won a variety of awards including Grammys, American Music Awards, Soul Train awards and Billboard Awards, among others.
The trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with more than 64 million albums sold. Past hits of the band include: “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “Motownphilly” and many others.
The Friday Night Concert is presented by Domtar Packaging. Additional sponsors are Visit Kingsport and Electric FM 94.9.
• Brittney Spencer kicks off Saturday’s finale, presented by Eastman. Spencer was named a People Magazine “Hollywood One to Watch” and is known for her ability to mold life, truth and imagination into songs.
She has performed her recent single “Sober & Skinny” on The Today Show and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She has performed alongside Reba McEntire and recently opened shows for Willie Nelson.
• Headliners Clay Walker (the country music performer, not the head of the NETWORKS — Sullivan Partnership economic development program for Sullivan County and its cities) and Chris Lane will end the week of Fun Fest 2023.
Lane has more than 1.6 billion on-demand streams and three number ones to date. Lane has received nominations at IHeartRadio Music Awards, ACM Awards and Radio Disney Music Awards. He has appeared on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, “The Today Show,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Myers.”
Lane was featured in People’s 2019 Sexiest Men Alive issue. Some of Lane’s hit singles are: “Big, Big Plans,” “I Don’t Know About You,” and “Dancin in the Moonlight.”
Walker’s latest single, “Need A Bar Sometimes,” has reached more than 20-million on-demand and video streams. Throughout his decades-long career, Walker has had more than 30 charted singles and 11 number ones, including: “Live Until I Die,” “Dreaming With My Eyes Open,” “This Woman and This Man” and “She Won’t Be Lonely Long.”
His 750,000 TikTok followers have broadened his fan base and welcomed in a new generation of fans.
Eastman is the presenting sponsor of the Saturday night Concert. The media sponsor is WXBQ 96.9 FM.
FIREWORKS, MORE SPONSORS
The Eastman Fireworks Spectacular will immediately follow the concert.
Additional Series sponsors include Domtar Packaging, Eastman Credit Union, Honda Kingsport, Cigna, Appalachian Power, Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area, Cook’s Mechanical Services, Cardinal Glass Industries, WJHL News Channel 11 and Visit Kingsport.
PRICES, HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS
Beginning Thursday, April 6 at 10 a.m., Sunset Concert Series general admission tickets can be purchased online only at FunFest.net.
Tickets for Thursday’s Contemporary Christian Concert are $15. For the Friday Night Concert and Saturday’s Eastman Concert, tickets are $20.
Beginning July 14, ticket prices increase to $20 for Thursday’s concert and $25 for Friday and Saturday’s concerts.
Beginning June 23, tickets will also be available for purchase in addition to festival merchandise, at the Fun Fest Store, 400 Clinchfield St., Suite. 100, in the Press Building where the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and Kingsport City Schools headquarters are located.
WHAT ABOUT FRIENDS OF FESTUS?
Cintas’ Friends of Festus reserved seats are a value-added option for concert-goers. A limited number of Friends of Festus tickets can be purchased online only and will go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday, April 6 online at FunFest.net.
Friends of Festus reserved seats are priced from $60 to $80 each. You can purchase your seats by visiting FunFest.net. A limited number of seats are available.
A reminder that Fun Fest has a Clear Bag Policy for the stadium concerts. Coolers are not allowed in the stadium and all items will be subject to search. Clear bags should not exceed 12x6x12 inches, and approved bags will be available for purchase outside of the stadium.
For additional information, go online to FunFest.net.