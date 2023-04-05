KINGSPORT — Fun Fest’s 2023 Sunset Concert Series lineup includes Danny Gokey, Boyz II Men, Clay Walker and Chris Lane, Visit Kingsport announced Tuesday.

Gokey kicks off the series on Thursday, July 20, with opener Ellie Holcomb. Boyz II Men headlines the Friday Night Concert July 21 with Johnnyswim opening.

