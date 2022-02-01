KINGSPORT — Mama’s House Buffet normally is closed on Monday, but this Monday it was open for the last time ever.
Longtime patrons over the weekend and Monday flocked to the Kingsport eatery on the John B. Dennis Highway near Bloomingdale. The Monday menu included a full salad bar with green onions, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, turkey, dressing and gravy, ham, meatloaf, fried chicken, rolls, cornbread and varied desserts.
The business started out as the King’s Table on Stone Drive where HMG is, then transitioned to Buffet Royale and then to Mama’s House Buffet, eventually moving to its current location, 2608 N. John B. Dennis Highway, under the ownership of Ron and Brenda Newland.
In April 2016, after Ron Newland’s death, Mike and Angela Vaughn bought the business. The Vaughns said they had no choice but to close because of trouble getting employees and some of their customers not getting out as much. On a high note, however, Angela Vaughn said when gospel group Cause One performed live Sunday afternoon, the eatery was packed with more customers than Thanksgiving 2021.
Mike Vaughn has been in the restaurant business for 45 years but says he doesn’t know what he will do next except for taking a little rest before he does it.