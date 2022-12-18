BLOUNTVILLE — Some award-winning young playwrights are haunting the halls of local and regional high schools.
On a non-scary note, three of the four highest West Ridge High finishers in a recent Barter Theatre competition wrote comedies versus one drama. They took two of the top three places and two of five honorable mentions in the event.
The West Ridge students participated in the 21st annual Young Playwrights Festival, held by the Barter in Abingdon on Nov. 14.
The four are junior Wyatt Peters, 16; sophomore Katelynn Mitchell, 15; junior Angelina Fitzgerald, 17; and senior Bethanie Haga, 18.
Participants had to submit a 10-minute play of eight to 13 double-spaced pages. Of 11 schools in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, 286 plays were entered.
“For most of the schools that participated, it was an assignment,” Angelina said.
This marks the second year West Ridge has participated since it opened in August 2021, although creative writing and English teacher Seth Grindstaff said Sullivan Central Middle participated going back to 2017. Sullivan Central, North and South high schools merged in 2021 to form West Ridge.
Grindstaff taught at Central before West Ridge. Bethanie’s grandmother actually taught him in elementary school.
WHAT IS THE FESTIVAL?
The Barter, Virginia’s state theater, puts on the event each year to give young playwrights the opportunity to see their creations acted out to some extent by Barter performers, with those who place first, second and third getting to see a full production of their play.
Bethanie participated in the competition for the second time, having won second place for “The Robbery” in 2021.
Grindstaff requires students in his creative writing class to write a play, which he then submits to the competition, but Bethanie participated again this year because she wanted another chance.
BETHANIE’S PLAY
Bethanie’s 2022 play, which as an honorable mention won a plaque, was read aloud by Barter actors, as were the other honorable mentions. Her play is called “The Duel.” Set in medieval times, it is a comedy about two Englishmen who are fighting with a third man unsuccessfully trying to mediate the conflict.
Bethanie said she plans to attend East Tennessee State University and major in English with a focus on creative writing or screen writing.
KATELYNN’S PLAY
Katelynn’s play, “The Current,” was the most serious work of the four.
Set in the 1700s, the play that won an honorable mention plaque is about the lifetime of a woman named Lali spending time with her grandmother, later having a man force her into a marriage as a teenager and lastly spending time with her granddaughter, Chiki, and telling the girl to follow what she wants to do.
Katelynn plans to attend King University and major in either social work or accounting.
ANGELINA’S PLAY
Angelina’s play, which won third place, a trophy and a $200 cash prize, was a comedy called “Mime Your Business.” Set in modern times, it is about a mime who gets a woman stuck in a box by accident.
“We got to watch our plays fully acted out,” Angelina said of hers and Wyatt’s play. She plans to seek a college degree in theater and English.
WYATT’S PLAY
Wyatt’s play, “The Standoff,” won second place, a trophy and $300. It is set in the 1880s U.S. West and is about three cowboys in the middle of the street in a standoff in which they learn about each other.
“Eventually, the standoff ends and all is figured out — maybe,” Wyatt said.
His plans are to attend the University of Tennessee and possibly seek a degree in digital art.
OTHER WINNERS
The first place winner was “Beginning,” credited to Ashely Bobbitt and Victoria Arnder of Carroll County High School. The two split a $500 prize.
Other honorable mentions were James Greer of Marion Senior High, Madelyn Talbert of Northwood High and Loren Watson of Elizabethton High.
Three finalists included “Battling Demons” by Matthew Bruno of Science Hill and “Revenge” by Allison Henry of Daniel Boone.
Fiive West Ridge students were among 26 semifinalists: Amanda Lick, Skylar Mittelsteadt, Gabriel Mohler, Emma McMillian and Keegan Sandidge.
The six Tennessee schools participating were Boone, Elizabethon, Science Hill, Tennessee High, the Tennessee Online Public School and West Ridge. Science Hill had four semifinalists, Elizabethton and Bristol one each, the latter being Margaux Trombetta with “The Words You’ll give the World.”
The five Virginia schools were Carroll County, Chilhowie, Marion Senior High, Northwood and Virginia High. Virginia High had one semifinalist, Ayden Call, with “Reaching for the Stars.”
Event sponsors were Crutchfield, the Mooneyhan Family Foundation, Moonflower Montessoir and Speedway Children’s Charities, with Barter also acknowledging assistance from Virginia Tech.