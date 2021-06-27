KINGSPORT — Two first-ever events launched in Kingsport on Saturday, one a pet festival on the south end of town and the Sullivan Street Fair on a section of East Sullivan Street in downtown which was closed to traffic.
The 2021 Paws 4 the Cause Pet Festival was sponsored by PetCare Cremations off the John B. Dennis Bypass, benefiting PetWorks, the animal shelter program of the city of Kingsport. It drew 23 vendors and other groups to the parking lot of the business.
And the Sullivan Street Fair, from Cherokee to Island Streets through the Five Points area of downtown, had 36 food trucks, trailers and other vendors to serve pedestrians downtown.
SULLIVAN STREET FAIR
Downtown Plant Bar owners Dakota McClure and Chase Pannell at the East Sullivan Street festival said their business initiated and planned the Saturday event. It included 36 vendors, including food trailers and food trucks as well as vendors under tents.
Pannell said plans are for one in the fall, expanding to a hay ride and live music, and then one in the early summer and fall each year in the future. He said plans are to grow the event to 60 vendors in the fall.
“We’re just too busy in the spring,” Pannell said of the business, which opened about a year ago. The fair is designed to “get people out, get businesses out and get support.”
He said folks had parking available near the site but that some walked from Broad Street or the Farmers Market.
PET FESTIVAL
The other new event on Saturday was the Pet Festival, a fundraising for PetWorks held in the parking lot of PetCare Cremations, 2121 Stewball Circle.
Kandi Douthat of PetCare Cremations, which opened last fall, said no entry fee was charged but those who attended were asked to make a donation to PetWorks. Among events was a blessing of the animals by a pastor from Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in downtown Kingsport and a K-9 demonstration from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Douthat said PetCare plans to make the festival an annual event, expand it and possibly rotate the animal organizations for which it is a fundraiser. PetCare is part of the Trinity Memorial Centers funeral home and cremations services.