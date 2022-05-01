BLOUNTVILLE — Attendance at the ESB Performance Spring Fest Car Show at Central Middle School on Saturday far exceeded the expectations of organizers.
When ESB first began planning in November for its first such event, the group guessed about 100 vehicles would participate and the show would attract a few hundred total attendees.
On Saturday an estimated 400 vehicles and 1,200 people showed up.
Ryan Dotson, of ESB, said the group's members knew interest had grown quickly after the event was announced for its original venue, the Blountville Historic District.
"We realized we were going to have to have a much bigger site, and we appreciate that we were able to arrange for use of this site instead, still working with the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism," Dotson said.
Asked if the group already is making plans for next year, Dotson and David Goobie said it is. Based on turnout and participation this year, ESB has its eyes on an even bigger venue.
Dotson said it, too, is in the Blountville area.
The two men said the event drew attendants with all sorts of vehicles and some came from as far away as Middle Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Florida.
When planning the event, ESB Performance members knew they wanted to do something special, pulling from their organization's founding of a collaboration of individuals with interest in street and off road automobiles.
That's why they say it's more than a car show.
There will be a large assortment of vehicles to view, from street cars, off road, "rigs" and more.
"This event ventures from the norm by showcasing more than cars and includes trucks, classics, muscles, and off road," Dotson said.
From the organization's website: "Our diverse group started out as two separate groups known as JYG off-road and ESB's finest. Several of us got together and decided that we wanted to do something off the wall and completely different! We decided collectively to join each other under one banner which would be called ESB Performance. In doing so we have been able to successfully bring the off-road and on road cultures together."