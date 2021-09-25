EMORY, Va. — The Emory & Henry College marching band, under the direction of Dr. Matthew Frederick, will be performing back-to-back shows Saturday.
Following the E&H home football game against Bridgewater at 1 p.m., the band is to travel to the 67th Chilhowie Apple Festival Band Competition for an exhibition performance immediately after the high school band competition.
The event will include 16 high school marching bands from all over Southwest Virginia. It is sponsored by Emory & Henry.
This year’s E&H marching band and color guard program consists of students from almost every major on campus, and their halftime show theme is Latin. The songs they perform include “Children of Sanchez” by Chuck Mangione, “Senorita” by Shawn Mendes, “Conga” by Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine, and “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi.
“I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication that our students have demonstrated this year,” Assistant Director of Bands Keith Cottrill said. “Their level of commitment to this program is second to none. I consider myself blessed to have the opportunity to work with such talented musicians and am very excited for the future holds for the Emory & Henry marching band program.”
Prospective students interested in marching band are invited to attend Honor Band Day starting 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Students that day will have the opportunity to learn music and drill alongside the current E&H marching band and color guard students and faculty and then perform during the pregame show at the home football game against Ferrum College at 1 p.m. Registration is available online at ehc.edu/honorband.