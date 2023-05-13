PIGEON FORGE — Dollywood officially opened its newest coaster, Big Bear Mountain, on Friday, allowing guests to start enjoying it.
Big Bear Mountain is the largest single-attraction investment in the park’s history. The $25 million ride is three-quarters of a mile long and is the longest coaster in Dollywood. The ride takes almost 2 minutes to complete and is the first ride at the park to feature onboard audio.
The theme of the ride is that guests are helping Wildwood Grove’s resident wilderness explorer, Ned Oakley, in his quest to find the Big Bear.
Dolly Parton, who was present for the opening, said the story is based on a legend she grew up hearing.
“There’s really a legend about this,” Parton said. “All my life, we heard the story about the big bear. I guess everybody has their own version of Bigfoot. So we had the big bear here that everybody was always trying to catch, and he would always terrorize everybody. So everybody’s been looking for him, and so we felt that would be a great theme for a ride.”
While Big Bear Mountain is a roller coaster, its 39-inch height requirement means families can enjoy this ride as a whole, even with small children.
Big Bear Mountain reaches a top speed of 48 mph. It takes guests through three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns, tunnels and a pass behind a waterfall.
Eugene Naughton, president of Dollywood Parks & Resorts, said the ride is a great expansion to Wildwood Grove and tells an interesting story.
“Wildwood Grove has won the Golden Ticket Award for Best Theme Park Kids’ Area ever since it was built in 2019,” Naughton said, referring to awards selected by the Amusement Today trade publication that serves the amusement park industry. “It has been well received by our guests, and we knew any attraction added when we expanded the area had to live up to that same high standard we set for ourselves. Through the fun story elements and phenomenal theming, you really are immersed in the ride experience. Add in the audio elements guests experience along the way, and you can quickly understand why I believe this is going to be another home run for Dollywood Parks & Resorts.”
The ride was officially opened to the public on May 12 and drew a large crowd for its opening debut.