PIGEON FORGE — Dollywood officially opened its newest coaster, Big Bear Mountain, on Friday, allowing guests to start enjoying it.

Big Bear Mountain is the largest single-attraction investment in the park’s history. The $25 million ride is three-quarters of a mile long and is the longest coaster in Dollywood. The ride takes almost 2 minutes to complete and is the first ride at the park to feature onboard audio.

