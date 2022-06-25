PIGEON FORGE — Dolly Parton toured the construction site for Dollywood’s second on-property resort on Friday before dropping in to visit the theme park itself.
During her time with reporters in the space that is shaping up to become the lobby of Heartsong Lodge & Resort, Parton paid tribute to her late Uncle Bill, accepting artwork and a young blight- resistant American Chestnut tree.
The tree and artwork came from the American Chestnut Foundation for Uncle Bill’s commitment over the years to trying to help reestablish the species, which was nearly wiped out decades ago by a blight.
As for Heartsong, the resort is scheduled to open in fall 2023 with 302 rooms and 26,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space. Parton laughed a bit when she noted it would finally offer enough room for her to hold a family reunion.
Parton said the Great Smoky Mountains still remain a sought-after respite for her during her hectic schedule.
“In its simplest form, Heartsong is about the Smoky Mountains and why I continue to come back home year after year,” Parton said. “It is the place I recharge and stay grounded. The beauty of the mountains — at every hour and in every season — is simply an inspiration. From the time I was a child, I roamed the hills of Locust Ridge and explored God’s coloring book.”
The American Chestnut sapling presented in honor of her childhood mentor Uncle Bill will eventually be given a prominent spot in landscaping around the resort. Chestnut trees will be featured in artwork throughout the resort.
“My Uncle Bill worked for decades with The American Chestnut Foundation to help their effort in creating a new tree that is blight resistant,” Parton said. “As a result of that work, he has been honored in a new documentary about the chestnut tree. To honor him, we have this beautiful hybrid chestnut tree.”
High ceilings, exposed beams and natural layered textures in the resort’s guest gathering spaces are meant to welcome the outdoors inside. Spacious family suites and bunk rooms feature details inspired by the beauty of the Smokies. Many of the rooms in the five-story resort will have balconies with sweeping views of the vast resort property.
For one-of-a-kind getaways, the resort will feature themed suites and loft rooms tucked into the dormers.
An easy day-trip from Kingsport, Dollywood is in the midst of its annual Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration. Special events, programming and food options continue through Aug. 7.
With a wide range of new experiences and returning favorites occurring throughout the day and into the night — and with its new recognition as Tripadvisor’s No. 1 park in the nation — Dollywood finds itself atop the list for best family road trips this summer.
On Friday, The Dollywood Co. President Eugene Naughton said the company remains focused on becoming the No. 1 family destination in the nation, with the addition of DreamMore, Heartsong and future resorts a major factor in reaching that goal.
Two popular Dollywood favorites return this season:
• “Dollywood’s Sweet Summer Nights” returns bigger, brighter and bolder with even more drones lighting up the night sky high above the park.
A first-of-its-kind within the industry, the guest favorite is back with a show that combines 500 high-tech drones with a world-class fireworks show designed to put an exclamation point on the evening.
As part of the Sweet Summer Nights experience, a DJ and energetic dancers bring fun to the streets of Wildwood Grove during two dance parties that ensure every member of the family is on their feet. As the party nears its finale, the celebration takes to the sky as the drones launch into the air for an unforgettable experience.
• Returning to Dollywood for the first time since 2017, “Gazillion Bubble Show Aurora” is back to deliver a mesmerizing burst of excitement to guests in DP’s Celebrity Theater. The show provides many moments where guests will be enveloped by “gazillions” of bubbles for a fun and unpredictable experience that captivates the entire family.
New this year
• Interactive shows “Liquid Beats” and “Hydro Jive Junction” will have guests splashing and singing along during refreshing performances.
Guests can cool off on a hot summer day in the wonderful garden hose fountain installation found in Market Square during “Liquid Beats.” This interactive performance brings together dozens of garden hoses to create a fountain that delivers bursts of cooling excitement to guests of all ages.
During “Liquid Beats,” a landscaping-themed percussion troupe maintains the natural beauty of the Smokies, as they bring this new entertainment vision to guests.
In Jukebox Junction, “Hydro Jive Junction” features a musical maintenance worker trying to repair a faulty fire hydrant. Dancing ensues as the fire hy- drant turns into a refreshing sprinkler for guests to enjoy, as the cast sings and dances to familiar favorites such as “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Splish Splash.”
Summertime
The Dollywood entry statement in front of Showstreet Palace Theater welcomes guests with themed décor, including the all-new Kite Sky.
Throughout the park, colorful outdoor décor and experiences will immerse guests in simple Southern sweetness. These brand-new, larger-than-life activities, including Jumbo Backyard Games, Parachute Play Party, Noodle Takeover! (a dazzling array of suspended pool noodles hanging in the summer sky) and more, allow parents to relive beloved childhood pastimes while creating new memories with their kids.
The Bubble Foam Zone will cool guests off on the hottest of summer days by covering families head to toe in a giant bubble- filled plaza.
It’s story time again as Imagination Playhouse showcases three favorite books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, including “Coat of Many Colors,” based on Parton’s song, an all-new show called “Violet the Pilot” featuring sing-along songs, and “The Little Engine That Could.”
Dollywood’s summer food offerings include: fried fish and hushpuppies, BBQ pork nachos, Southern fried corn and an open-faced grilled cheese.
Sweet treats include: peanut butter candy liege waffles, s’mores funnel cake and an orange Fanta float.
After the success of the Flower & Food Festival Tasting Pass, the tastes of summer are now available with a similar option for guests. The tasting pass, which can be purchased in the park or online, is $34.99 plus tax or $31.99 plus tax for gold and diamond passholders. The tasting pass is available each day of the festival.
During Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration, guests can take advantage of extended summer hours allowing them to make memories until 9:30 p.m.
For more information about Dollywood, please visit dollywood.com or download the Dollywood App.