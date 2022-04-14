KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School's winter guard recently participated in a world competition in Ohio, ultimately finishing seventh of almost 100 groups in its classification after finishing first in three regional competitions earlier in the year.
On Feb. 26, the winter guard competed at the Winter Guard International (WGI) Charlotte Regional, placing first with a score of 84.11; this became the first WGI Regional win for the D-B program, winter guard and color guard director Jeb Garvey said Tuesday.
"It's still kind of this 'underground' activity, so to speak," Garvey said. "Most people don't understand the level of competition and level of achievement." Unlike color guard, which performs at football halftimes and mostly outdoor competitive band shows, winter guard performs indoors and is not attached to the band. It performs to pre-recorded music.
PROGRAM 22 YEARS OLD
Winter guard at D-B began in 2000, and Garvey joined the staff of the program in 2014 and later became director.
Fast-forward to 2022: On March 20, the winter guard competed at the Carolina Winter Ensemble Association (CWEA) Championships and became the Scholastic A champion with a score of 88.665.
And on March 26 and 27, the winter guard competed at the WGI Atlanta Regional, once again placing first with a score of 92.36.
The winter guard wrapped up its season at WGI’s World Championships in Dayton, Ohio, on April 7 and 8. The winter guard, in the first round of competition with 96 other high schools from around the country in the Scholastic A class, placed 10th with a score of 90.83.
Fifty-six of 96 high schools progressed to the semifinals, where the D-B unit placed eighth overall with a score of 93.455, which was its highest score of the season.
The winter guard at the ensuing WGI Finals, in a historic first for the program, placed seventh with a score of 92.675.
More than 300 teams competed in three classifications at the event.
TEAM HAS 18 MEMBERS
The 18 members of the 2022 squad are senior Ben Bellamy, sophomores Rebecca and Shelby Carter, juniors Skylar Carter, Sophia Daley, Karlie DeFord and Maecy deNobriga, senior Reagan Doner, sophomore Lydia Garrett, senior Madi Howe, sophomore Emma Kimbler, junior Kylie Lewis, sophomore Zoë Payne, seniors Erika Pierce and Sydney Pressley, junior Karaline Quillin, freshman Maddie Stewart and senior Lyndie Williams.
WHAT DO STUDENTS SAY ABOUT WINTER GUARD?
"It's a lot of dance and different types of choreography," said Bellamy, the only male among the group. He's been in winter guard since his sophomore year and the color guard with the marching band for two years. He plans to go two years to Northeast State Community College and then finish his four-year degree at East Tennessee State University, likely being in the color guard there and possibly joining a drum and bugle corps.
Pierce said she plans to be in the color guard at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and major in biology.
"It has a little bit of everything," Pierce said about winter guard when asked about some photos that resemble ballet. "I do plan on being in the color guard in college."
She's been in the fall color guard since her freshman year and in the winter guard three years.
Pressley said she's been in winter guard since her eighth-grade year and plans to attend Emory & Henry College, be in the color guard there and major in pre-medicine or engineering science.
"It's probably been the biggest and best influence on my high school years," Pressley said.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.