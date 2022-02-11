KINGSPORT — If you see a lady in a red dress, with a big blond wig and hearts drawn on her face, it’s Miss Valentine — and she might be coming for you.
Not to worry, though, she doesn’t carry Cupid’s arrows, only singing valentines.
This week, Sabrina Gilliam will make her rounds to various offices, schools and businesses to deliver a Valentine’s Day surprise for unsuspecting people throughout the Tri-Cities. Cupid may deliver arrows on the love-themed holiday, but for Gilliam, her gift delivery is offered through song.
“You don’t hear of people doing many singing valentines,” Gilliam said. “I thought, ‘That’s something I can do.’ I came up with the idea and once I did — you wouldn’t believe the response.”
When Gilliam delivers these requested singing valentines, she does so with a large heart nametag that reads “Miss Valentine” with a big, unembarrassed personality to match.
“Even if people can sing, sometimes they’re too shy to go in and do this. But I’m not,” Gilliam said. “So that helps.”
Gilliam, 58, typically sings classic love songs such as “You Are My Sunshine,” “My Girl,” “My Guy” and “Could I Have This Dance” to surprised people who are usually at work when she arrives. She will also perform familiar requested songs and deliver a message including nicknames, sweet notes or messages to the person of your choosing.
“One girl wants me to say ‘Let’s Get It On,’ ” Gilliam said, laughing. “You do get some requests like that. Most people include pet names, too.”
Gilliam’s singing valentine deliveries are $30. You can also add a bear for your loved one for an extra $5, six chocolate-covered strawberries for $10 or a dozen chocolate-covered strawberries for $20.
The $30 fee also includes a video of the moment your valentine receives his or her singing surprise.
“I give everyone a video,” Gilliam said. “I take a person with me to take the videos. That’s included in their price. I’ve got a repeat customer this year and she told me the video was worth a fortune to her. I know I would enjoy that if it was me.”
Those videos, Gilliam said, mostly include lots of laughter, smiles and embarrassed valentines left speechless.
“I think it’s a mix of being embarrassed,” Gilliam said, “but also shocked that someone would do that for them.”
One of the singer’s favorite Valentine’s Day memories included that half-embarrassed and half-surprised reaction when she arrived at a factory to serenade an employee in front of a large group of workers on break.
“I came over to him and he was so shocked and embarrassed. But you could tell he loved it,” she laughed. “I loved his reaction.”
One time, she said, the guy she sang to kept interrupting her song with compliments and disbelief. Another time one woman was so moved by the singing valentine that she cried and dropped to her knees in the middle of her workplace.
This year, Gilliam will head to various places in Jonesborough, Gray, Kingsport and beyond to deliver a performance. One woman plans to surprise her husband with a dance while Gilliam serenades the couple.
“She said they didn’t get to do that at their wedding,” Gilliam added.
The singing valentine delivery has also offered Gilliam a way to use her talents and spread happiness.
When asked why she continues to deliver her singing valentines as she has for the past three years, her answer was simple:
“The joy it brings someone,” Gilliam said with a warm smile. “It’s definitely the joy.”
One of Gilliam’s favorite memories includes stopping at a local retirement home to deliver a singing valentine. When she entered the room, she realized she had walked into a Valentine’s Day party where she felt led to perform for the entire group.
“I went over and sang to her and I thought, ‘I can’t leave without singing to these people,’ she recalled. “There was a piano over in the corner. I stayed for probably a half an hour and sang to them and they sang with me. It was very memorable. I felt like I got to encourage and bless a lot of people. It was a divine appointment.”
Gilliam started singing when she was 6 years old. Her father was a traveling evangelist, so naturally, Gilliam grew up singing and playing piano in church along with her three sisters, who were also known to all sing together everywhere they went.
Throughout her life, Gilliam has worked for the Kingsport City and Johnson City Schools as a secretary. She got the singing valentine idea from the paper hearts sent around the school for a quarter with a sweet message inside. In addition to her singing valentine delivery, she has also performed at parties, funerals, weddings and more.
Most of all, Gilliam said, she wants to share her talent while also sharing the greatest gift of all.
“Singing is a universal language — music and singing. Everybody loves it. I think that’s one of the big things. You’re not going to find somebody that doesn’t like pretty singing and pretty playing — and love,” Gilliam said with a smile. “The greatest of these is love.”
Gilliam can be reached by email at songbirdsabrina@yahoo.com.
