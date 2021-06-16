Watch Now: Chainsaw artist turns "eyesore" into artwork

KINGSPORT — In the case of Billy Kirk and Stumpy the Bear, “every cloud has a silver lining” might be reimagined as “every tree stump could become a work of art.”
Kirk was left with a six-foot eyesore in his yard after having a 60-foot black walnut tree mostly cut down. At its base, the tree’s trunk had grown through a section of chain link fencing. The tree cutter left the stump to avoid cutting into the fence.
A woodcarver himself, Kirk wondered if something could be done to transform the stump into a work of art. He searched online for chainsaw artists and found Kris Connors, based in Nickelsville.
“I went on his website and looked at his work and it was just amazing,” Kirk said. “And he was right here. He had a ‘contact me’ button on there, so I sent him a message and he answered immediately. That was last year and he told me right off that he was booked until late April of May of this year.”
Kirk sent pictures of his “eyesore” to Connors, who suggested a sculpture design that would show a bear cub “emerging” from the stump.
“It sounded perfect,” Kirk said. “I booked him immediately. And then I waited eight months. It was definitely worth the wait. I love it. I’ve named him Stumpy the Bear and whenever I move, I’m going to take him with me. I would tell anyone out there considering a project like this to contact Kris, book him, and be patient.”
After the long wait, once Connors began working on Kirk’s tree stump, Stumpy the Bear was completed in less than one day.
Connors, 47, moved with his family to Nickelsville from Connecticut about three years ago after first visiting friends living in the area.
“We fell in love with it,” Connors said. “And we did feel called to be here as well, on the spiritual side of things. It’s heaven on Earth.”
Drawn to art since childhood, Connors produces custom works in various materials. One specialty is dimensional signs. Another is onsite stump carving. He travels often, producing artwork from coast to coast.
Kirk’s is the only stump carving Connors has created in Kingsport. The nearest other is in Bristol. Another, in the shape of a hot-air balloon, is in Wytheville not far from an iconic water tower painted to look like a hot-air balloon.
Connors first took up chainsaw carving 17 years ago after viewing a demonstration of the artform for the first time at an agricultural fair.
“I thought, ‘That is so neat. I think I can do that.’ ” Connors said. “I’ve always had an interest in three-dimensional art. But I didn’t know how to weld. I didn’t know how to do bronze. So when I saw the chainsaw carver, I thought, ‘That’s perfect. I can get wood from anywhere, and I can get a chainsaw, and I can actually do some 3-D art.’ ”
His 2004 birthday gift to himself was a chainsaw with the appropriate set-up for carving. He started producing chainsaw art for his own enjoyment. At first.
After getting his first chainsaw, Connors learned through trial and error on his own, but he also learned a lot by participating in an internet forum that gave him access to tips from chainsaw carvers all over the world.
“It was amazing. It was an education,” Connors said. “That was pretty much a college for me. You could ask a question and you’d get answers from multiple carvers, sharing pictures, of work around the world.”
Connors himself has since produced his own series of DVDs that he used to sell. They’re available now for free on his YouTube channel.
Stump carving eventually became Connors’ main source of income.
“People started to see (my work) and I started to get questions: ‘Hey, can you make this?’ and ‘Can you make that?’ ” Connors said. “Pretty soon people were offering me money to make stuff for them. And it was a total surprise to me. I never expected to make money with art, ever. I’m still amazed 17 years later that I do this full time. I’m able to support my whole family. We’re on a single income. The Lord has really provided and been amazing.”
Normal chainsaws take the big chunks off, then smaller chainsaws with carving bars have narrower tips to do the detail. Connors said 90% of the carving is with chainsaws, and 10% is with power tools to finish out the detail. To add color, Connors burns the wood, a process that also adds texture and tone, and also dries the wood to prepare it to receive the wood oil preservative he will finish it with.
Connors does not have an inventory of artwork. Everything he produces is custom work. Wildlife accounts for most of his creations, but he carves human figures as well.
“I did a baseball player for the town of Rockville, Maryland. Their athletic park was named after Walter Johnson, a contemporary of Babe Ruth. Babe Ruth was the great hitter, but Johnson was the great pitcher. I did a six-foot figure of Johnson for the park.”
Connors is currently taking appointments for work in February 2022. As all his work is custom, pricing depends on size, design, material used, and whether he has to travel to complete the piece.
For more examples of his work, visit https://customwoodcarvings.com/ .