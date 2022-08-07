HILTONS — Rita Forrester, granddaughter of 20th century country music legends A.P. and Sara Carter of Scott County, won the prestigious 2022 Virginian of the Year honor earlier this year. But she is admittedly and adamantly down to earth, as is the festival and venue that invite dancing and walking around anytime.

A HECTIC DAY

Rita Forrester

Rita Forrester, executive director of the Carter Fold, addresses audience members as the 48th annual Carter Family Memorial Festival gets underway at the storied venue near Hiltons on Saturday.
Lanzilli and Williams

Carl Lanzilli, right, plays ‘Amazing Grace’ on the harmonica while Ronnie Williams plays the autoharp during the 48th annual Carter Family Memorial Festival at the Carter Fold near Hiltons Saturday.

