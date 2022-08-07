HILTONS — Rita Forrester, granddaughter of 20th century country music legends A.P. and Sara Carter of Scott County, won the prestigious 2022 Virginian of the Year honor earlier this year. But she is admittedly and adamantly down to earth, as is the festival and venue that invite dancing and walking around anytime.
A HECTIC DAY
On Saturday afternoon, Forrester was being interviewed by a newspaper reporter when she was beckoned to help get a car towed from a rain-soaked grass parking area and then about a minute later to introduce a band at the 48th annual Carter Family Memorial Festival at the Carter Family Fold.
The festival celebrated the 95th anniversary of the famed Bristol Recording Sessions of Victor Talking Machine Company executive Ralph Peer in Bristol. The 1927 recording sessions have become known as the “Big Bang” of country music and brought the music of the Carter Family (A.P., wife Sara and Maybelle, a sister-in-law to A.P. and cousin to Sara), Ernest “Pop” Stoneman and others to the forefront of American music.
“I think everybody ‘round about here is related,” said Dewanna Cross, 63, who attended the festival and is a great-granddaughter and the first great-grandchild of A.P. and Sara Carter.
Sitting in the kitchen of the Carter Fold 95 years after the Bristol Sessions, Forrester got someone to work on getting the car out of the mud and asked longtime friend and music performer Ronnie Williams to introduce the next band before continuing the interview.
“I kept saying, ‘I think you’ve got the wrong woman,’ “ Forrester, 67, said of getting the award. “I like to stay in the background.”
Although closing the Fold in March of 2020 and not reopening it until late July of 2021 and cancelling the festival for 2020 and 2021 was tough financially and otherwise, Forrester said it was the right thing to do.
“We’ve been two years without having it because of COVID,” Forrester said during the introduction to the festival. “We erred on the site of caution.” As someone who is immunocompromised, she said she might not have fared well if she had contracted COVID then.
Performers included the Crooked Road Ramblers, Whitetop Mountain Band, and the headliner, the Hogslop String Band.
KEEP ON THE RAINY SIDE?
Although one of the Carter Family hits was “Keep on the Sunny Side,” heavy and prolonged rains made for muddy parking in a field across from the Fold.
Forrester said that her mother, Janette Carter, who founded the Fold in 1974 and was the daughter of A.P. and Sara Carter, once suggested they buy a tractor to pull vehicles out of the mud at the venue.
Heavy rains last week washed a foot bridge over a drainage ditch along A.P. Carter Highway downstream, Forrester said. Rain hit again Saturday afternoon and evening.
But after two years with no festival, she said she was happy it was back even with rain and a wayward foot bridge.
ATTORNEY’S ‘AMAZING GRACE’ OPENS SHOW
More than an hour earlier, opening the festival, Forrester mourned the loss of Fold regulars Flo Wolfe, “honorary Carter” Tom T. Hall, David Jones, Fern Salyer and Joey Salyer, as well as volunteers including Burdette McConnell, Blanard Collins and Nelson Hayter in addition to Fold board members Howard Klein and Keith Sims.
She told the crowd the recently deceased, along with Carter family and friends who went before the most recent ones died, are still around.
“They’re watching us. They’re just watching us from another vantage point,” Forrester said.
The first performance was “Amazing Grace” from Carl Lanzilli, a retired attorney from Nahant, Massachusetts, who said he has attended “18 or 20” festivals at the venue. The mostly self-taught harmonica player performed one of Janette Carter’s favorites.
“I started playing the harmonica back in the 1960s,” Lanzilli said, recalling that on a trip to a beach on Cape Cod he ran across a man playing it and decided to learn himself.
Cross has fond memories of the Fold from her youth.
“Growing up here, I was here every Saturday night,” she said.
Cross, 63, was born the year before her great-grandfather died.
“I barely remember A.P. Carter,” Cross said.
“He wasn’t pretentious. He was just what you saw,” said Forrester.
OTHER CARTER FOLD TIDBITS:• A poster near one set of bathrooms from a long-age “Roseland Theater” Carter Family performance, that advertised “The program is morally good.” For 15 cents or 25 cents, it promoted “Victor Artists A.P. Carter and the Carter Family.” As for “morally good” these days, the fold doesn’t allow alcohol on the premises.
{span}• Forrester said the family back in the day would perform for handicapped and mentally challenged people when that wasn’t always the norm.
• Once in Texas, between radio shows, Forrester said a Carter Family performance in a school was overflowing with folks outside, including many farmers and their families who didn’t have the admission money to get in even if there had been room in the building for them. {/span}”Open every window, open every door,” she said A.P. Carter proclaimed, seeking to bring some free entertainment and a welcome if brief respite from their bleak condition.
• The 800-capacity building in which the Carter Fold is housed opened in 1976 after the crowds that had gathered at A.P.Carter’s old general store nextdoor outgrew that building. The first Carter Fold performances staarted in 1974 in that store, which was refurbished in 1979 and now houses a Carter Family museum.
• Ronnie Williams and Friends borrowed an upright bass from the museum building, tuned it up and played it during their sets Saturday. The museum also includes the suit and dress Johnny Cash and wife June Carter Cash wore to the White House to perform for President Richard Nixon, a circa 1940s radio that belonged to A.P. Carter and hundreds of other items and memorabilia.
• Next to the old general store-turned-museum building is a A.P. Carter’s boyhood log cabin home. It was moved from its original site at a cost of $40,000, Forrester said, and is deemed a historic structure.
• The land on which the fold, museum and log home sit is at the intersection of A.P. Carter Highway and Wildwood Flower Private Drive, the log home being closest to the intersection. “The Wildwood Flower” was one of the Carter Family’s big hits.
• Below the marker for the intersection of the two roads is a sign for Mount Vernon United Methdist Church 1.5 miles away. The cemetary there is the final resting place for A.P. and Sara Carter, although they divorced and are in separate rows. Sara lived most of later life in California.
• Cross said that A.P. Carter would literally walk over a mountain to see Sara Dougherty before the two married in 1915.
• An old album cover on the wall near some restrooms at the Carter Fold says 25 songs for 35 cents.