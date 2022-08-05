PIGEON FORGE — Dolly Parton announced the newest addition to Dollywood Parks & Resorts, the $25 million Big Bear Mountain, a nearly 4,000 ft. long roller coaster which allows guests to embark on an "unforgettable" expedition through the Smokies in search of the elusive “Big Bear.”

Parton is "on park" this weekend for filming of a television special which will air on NBC this Christmas season. Parton described it as a "movie within a movie," and said the plot revolves around the backstage goings on leading to and during a Christmas Special television show featuring guests including Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, and others.

