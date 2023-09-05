ABINGDON, Va. — Blue-collar country Americana thrives in small-town country fairs.
An exhibition and celebration of rural life, as society speeds along rails of rampantly increasing realms of technology and division, the county fair can unite people from the country and city.
That’s how it is at the Washington County Fair. Now in its 73rd year, the Washington County Fair opens Monday, Sept. 11, and extends through Saturday, Sept. 16. Unfolded on the grounds of the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon, Virginia, this year’s theme of Country Roots & Cowboy Boots encapsulates the essence of the county fair.
“Take a night off at the Washington County Fair,” said Jessica Tilson, a board member with the Washington County Fair. “Enjoy your kids. Time goes by way too fast.”
Established in 1950, the Washington County Fair embodies rural essence. Marvel during a tractor pull on Monday and laugh along on Wednesday as greased pigs do what greased pigs do. Livestock aplenty in the forms of cows, steers, chickens, rabbits and sheep feature mightily at the fair via livestock shows and a petting zoo.
“I created Mercy’s Barnyard Adventure,” said Tilson, who, with her husband, is a local farmer. “(At the fair) we have cows milking, steer roping, eggs laying. We’ll have some small chickens and rabbits on Kids Day (9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday).”
The fair is also throwing in some sharp new surprises. For example, the fair features free ax throwing from Thursday through Saturday. Plus, Family Fun Day occurs from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
“We have grain bin basketball,” Tilson said. “You shoot the basketball into the grain bin hoop, and it comes out in a feed trough. Kids love that.”
Most everyone adores music. Well, live country music and the Washington County Fair makes as much sense as fried chicken and buttered cornbread. Quite tasty pairings.
Memorable, too. Like the time when Garth Brooks appeared at the Washington County Fair in 1990. Booked months before his career zoomed into the stratosphere, by the time he walked onstage at the fair, he was flying right by the moon.
Brooks’ management could have gotten out of their contract in favor of much more lucrative gigs. But he did not do that. So, traffic backed up all the way to Interstate 81 trying to get into the fair to see Brooks. And he delivered.
After his show, Brooks sat at the stage and signed autographs until two o’clock in the morning.
“Garth, out of everybody I’ve had, he was the most gentlemanly,” the late Sammy Campbell, a longtime volunteer at Washington County Fair, said. “You can’t find a nicer guy than Garth Brooks.”
But there’s more. Past lineups of music at the Washington County Fair typically featured a mix of legends and up-and-comers. Looking back, the list boggles the country-loving mind.
“We had George Strait,” Campbell said. “We’ve had Grandpa Jones, Sylvia, Jamey Johnson, Luke Bryan, the Kentucky Headhunters, Kellie Pickler. Trace Adkins was great.”
Someday those who see Ashley McBryde or perhaps Dillon Carmichael during this year’s fair will recall glowingly the time they lit up the fair with music.
McBryde, known for such hits as “Light On in the Kitchen,” appears at the fair Thursday, Sept. 14.
“Ashley McBryde, I am a fan,” Tilson said. “Her song ‘Light On in the Kitchen,’ I can’t get through that song. It brings back memories. I will be there. I love Ashley McBryde.”
Monday, Sept. 11, highlights relative newcomers Kylie Morgan and Dillon Carmichael. Morgan, who ventured to Nashville in her teens, bears an ebullient style of pop-draped country. Carmichael blends facets of 1970s outlaw country with today’s beats-heavy, rock-styled country.
A nephew of country singers John Michael Montgomery and Eddie Montgomery, Carmichael hails from rural Kentucky.
“Country music,” Carmichael said, “is something I’ve been around my whole life. I love Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, that sound.”
Newcomer Conner Smith, singer of such viral hits as “I Hate Alabama” and “Take It Slow,” appears at the fair on Tuesday, Sept. 12. North Carolinian Kameron Marlowe, a contestant on Season 15 of NBC’s “The Voice,” steps onstage at the fair on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Country veterans Blackhawk, known for such smashes as 1994’s “Every Once in a While,” appear on Friday, Sept. 15. And local favorite Carson Peters and his band Iron Mountain close out the Washington Country Fair with their brand of enthusiastic bluegrass on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Peters, who attended high school in Elizabethton and lived in Piney Flats, competed in and nearly won Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice.” That was two years ago.
“I learned that this is really what I want to do,” Peters said.
With a career in music in mind, Peters recently relocated to Nashville. He was accepted to attend Belmont University, whose past graduates include country stars Josh Turner and the legendary Minnie Pearl.
“Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and Ed Sheeran said they wanted me to be the next star of country music,” Peters said. “Like, wow! It gave me confidence.”
So, as the world turns all which-away, comfort lives in the county fair. Reminders that life can and should be enjoyed percolate like the fair’s bags of fried Oreos.
It’s the land of cotton-candy smiles and ripe country music, of cows that moo and chickens that cackle and families together doing what families have done for generations. The Washington County Fair embraces and celebrates and enriches life.
“We’re bringing the fair back to its roots,” Tilson said. “It’s where your whole family can come and find something fun to do. I have four kids. I can let them have fun at the fair and not worry about them. They can be a kid and have fun.”