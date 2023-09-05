ABINGDON, Va. — Blue-collar country Americana thrives in small-town country fairs.

An exhibition and celebration of rural life, as society speeds along rails of rampantly increasing realms of technology and division, the county fair can unite people from the country and city.



Washington County Fair poster 8.5X11

The Washington County Fair offers live entertainment from Ashley McBride, Blackhawk, Carson Peters and many more.
Carson Peters at Rhythm and Roots (copy)

Carson Peters was a contestant on Season 21 of NBC’s ‘The Voice,’ making it through multiple rounds and working with various musicians throughout his time on the music reality show.


