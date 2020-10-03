Washington College Academy, historically one of the oldest schools in Tennessee and in the western foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, is moving in a new direction with several new divisions being developed on site.
Some of the new divisions are the Arts and Crafts School, the ACTS School, and Blacksmithing. Ideas for future endeavors are also being explored.
WCA offers a place to explore traditional and non-traditional arts and crafts in the following areas: basketry, blacksmithing, clay, cosplay costuming, drawing, metals, painting, mixed media, textiles, wood, art exploration and special topics. The classes are taught by experienced artisans and local talent.
Soldering, sewing and blacksmithing are among the classes being offered in October and November.
October Classes
Forged Neck Knives: Oct. 3 and 4., 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Creative Soldering Workshop: Oct. 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cloak Sewing for Beginners: Oct. 3, 9 a.m. – noon.
Basic Blacksmithing: One-day class, Oct 5, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Egg Basket: Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Basic Bow Making: Oct. 10 and 11, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Only four spots left.)
Glass Mosaic Yard Balls: Oct. 10, 9 a.m. – noon.
You and Your Sewing Machine: Oct.12, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
How to Make A Simple Medieval Gown: Oct. 19 -23, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Sgian Dubh (A Scottish Knife) and Kilt Pin: Oct. 22 and 23, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
November Classes
Basic Blacksmithing: One-day class, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Forged Neck Knives: Nov. 7 and 8, 9 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
For more information visit www.wca1780.org to find out more on each class and to register.
New Classes are being added weekly. Connect with Washington College Academy on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
If you have any more questions, call Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151.