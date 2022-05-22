KINGSPORT — Organizers of the Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County Pageant are looking for contestants for this year’s competition, which again will be a part of Fun Fest.
The event is an official preliminary for the Miss Tennessee and Miss America pageants, and it awards the most scholarship dollars (about $6,000 total last year) of any Miss America preliminary pageant in the state, Executive Director Mary Hamilton said last week.
And of 37 pageants in the Miss America system across Tennessee, the 2021 Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County Pageant was named best production.
An open call for candidates is scheduled for 6 p.m., May 26, at Taylor Hamilton Insurance, 1063 Lynn Garden Drive, Hamilton said, noting potential candidates are not only welcome to but are encouraged to bring parents to the informational session.
Several would-be contestants have already picked up applications, Hamilton said. Organizers hope to have at least 10 contestants.
Contestants must be at least 17 years old and be at least a senior in high school. The cutoff age is 26. Contestants must be unmarried and childless. As far was where they’re from, the pageant is closed to an area that runs from Mountain City to Morristown, basically, and contestants can come from Scott County, Va., for example, if they are a student in Tennessee or have worked six months in Tennessee in the last year.
“We’ve had three young women from Scott County win in the past,” Hamilton said. “They were attending school in Tennessee.”
Hamilton stressed she and others encourage all young women who are interested to come and give it a try, noting that throughout rehearsals candidates are given tips, training, advice and assistance on everything from talent and attire to poise and public speaking.
The Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County Pageant is scheduled for July 17 at Eastman Chemical Company’s Toy F. Reid Employee Center, Hamilton said.
The event will culminate with the crowning of Miss Kingsport 2023 and Miss Sullivan County 2023. The two will hit the ground running the next morning, making appearances at Fun Fest events through the festival’s run. They’ll spend the next year performing community service, making appearances, and preparing to compete in the Miss Tennessee Pageant in 2023.
And there’s a chance that could be right here in Kingsport.
City officials, local business leaders and supporters of the region’s multiple Miss America preliminary competitions (such as Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County) began wooing the organizers of the statewide competition some time ago.
Several months ago, the first public discussion of the Miss Tennessee competition coming to Kingsport happened at The Encounter, with a visit by Janie Albright.
Albright’s husband, Joe, is the CEO of Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition Inc., which is licensed by the Miss America Organization as a preliminary to the national competition. Albright serves as chief of staff.
Moving the annual Miss Tennessee competition to the Northeast tip of the state would be in keeping with what Albright said she and her husband told Miss America officials when they were granted the license for Miss Tennessee by the national organization.
“We told them our state is fabulous from Memphis to Kingsport,” Albright said during her visit to Kingsport this past October. “We told them we want to take the show on the road. We need to know Tennessee from one end to the other, and I think Kingsport is a great place to be ‘the other end.’ We are strongly considering it.”
Mayor Pat Shull said having the Miss Tennessee competition come to Kingsport would be “huge” and bring with it an influx of visitors. Shull assured Albright and the others the city, its organizations and businesses have the venues, lodging and other amenities needed to host the event.
Albright said she appreciated and was “blown away” by the effort local leaders and supporters have made to show her and others around, all of which “makes it so obvious we can’t say ‘no.’ So ... here we come!”
Albright, however, said an official decision wouldn’t come until, well, right about now.
“But I know the CEO pretty well,” Albright joked.
The Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition is part of the Miss America Organization, which is one of the nation’s leading achievement programs for young women.