MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown is about to experience "a major artistic change," according to Walters State Community College's newly named Director of Theatre Jack Truman.
Walters State recently added Truman, a 35-year veteran of stage and film, as the theater director. According to the release, Truman will arrive to the Morristown area to bring in "a new era of theater to the community."
“I'm thrilled to begin this new chapter at Walters State,” Truman said in a press release. “It's an exciting time to start a new formation of the arts in this community. With bringing quality theater to Morristown and being able to transform arts here, this is a well-deserved addition. I'm thrilled to bring this education and experience to the area.”
Truman brings an extensive background in the arts to Morristown, the release said. He is an award-winning actor, director, writer and filmmaker. As an actor, he has appeared in major television series and motion pictures. He has also performed in over 70 productions in theaters across the country.
As an independent filmmaker, Truman's films have screened at over 600 film festivals around the world, the release said. Truman has a master's degree in theater and a bachelor's degree in business. He is also the founder of the Holly Weird Film Festival in Los Angeles, California.
“It's important to educate this next generation in art," Truman said in the release. "By bringing this background of theater and film to Morristown, I hope to make a difference in the lives of these students for the better."
Walters State is located at 500 S. Davy Crockett Parkway, Morristown, Tennessee. For more information, go to www.ws.edu.