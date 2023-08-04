Jack Truman, director of theatre at Walters State Community College

Jack Truman has been tapped as the new director of theater at Walters State Community College.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown is about to experience "a major artistic change," according to Walters State Community College's newly named Director of Theatre Jack Truman.

Walters State recently added Truman, a 35-year veteran of stage and film, as the theater director. According to the release, Truman will arrive to the Morristown area to bring in "a new era of theater to the community."

