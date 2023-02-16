Volunteer students to stage "The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy" TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Feb 16, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 [Left to right] Curtis Robinette as Gomez Addams and Eliza Smith as Morticia Addams. Contributed Rhyann James as Wednesday Addams. Contributed [Left to right] Belle Fritts as Pugsley Addams and Rhyann James as Wednesday Addams. Contributed The VHS cast of the Addams Family.[Left to right] Curtis Robinette as Gomez Addams, Eliza Smith as Morticia Addams, Belle Fritts as Pugsley Addams and Rhyann James as Wednesday Addams. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL — Students from Volunteer High School will perform "The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy" Feb. 23-25.The production features a cast of more than 20 students from ninth through 12th grade.The show follows the Addams Family as it goes through a new adventure when Wednesday gets her first boyfriend.The set was designed by Volunteer art teacher Ernie Perry and his students.The show will be performed at Sullivan Heights Middle School in Colonial Heights due to damage the Volunteer theater sustained over Christmas break.All shows will start at 6:30 p.m., and tickets will be available at the door for $7.For more information, email Jessica Fritts at jessica.fritts@hck12.net. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainment Tv Broadcasting Music School Systems Christianity Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR