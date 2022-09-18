CHURCH HILL — The Volunteer High School Student Government Association is sponsoring a revival of the homecoming parade tradition, which hasn’t taken place in approximately 16 years.
SGA Senior Class Governor Eliza Smith said the group decided to revive the tradition after hearing their parents talk about their memories of the event.
“We have long heard our parents talk longingly of their parade experiences,” Smith said, “and felt that this would be a unifying project for our school to complete and present to our community together.”
The parade will take place on Thursday at 6 p.m. It will start at First United Methodist Church, move to North Central, turn left and continue down East Main Boulevard to Church Hill Public Library.
The parade will feature about 30 entities, including Volunteer sports teams, clubs, homecoming court candidates, the Tennessee Hoedowners, feeder schools and businesses and organizations.
In addition, the event will also include floats designed and created by each class. The floats will emphasize school spirit and cover themes ranging from Top Gun to dinosaurs.
At the conclusion of the parade, the celebration will continue at the library, where there will be several food trucks, a photo booth and corn hole games.
All members of the community are encouraged to come out and cheer on the Falcons as they prepare for their game against Johnson County on Friday.