KINGSPORT — Voices of the Mountains will pay tribute to all those who’ve served in the military during a Veterans Day concert at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
The choir, joined by the Symphony of the Mountains Brass Quintet, will present “Honoring Our Veterans” on Friday at 7 p.m. The color guard from Boy Scout Troop 240 in Gray will also participate.
The one-hour performance will begin with the national anthem and Pledge of Allegiance, followed by patriotic songs including “We Honor You”, “A Tribute to the Armed Services” and “America.” It will conclude with a moving choral arrangement of “God Bless America.”
Voices of the Mountains, directed by Dr. Matthew Potterton, has been the choral component of the Symphony of the Mountains since 1958.
According to Potterton, “the wide range of music presented will bring to the audience a mix of tears, of standing proud, of joining in and singing along!”
Free admission is available for all veterans.
All other tickets for the concert are available through symphonytix.com or through the Symphony box office at (423) 392-8423. Tickets are $20 for adults, and students and children are admitted free.
A limited number of chairs will be available at the Farmers Market. Patrons are encouraged to bring lawnchairs.