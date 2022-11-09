Voices of the Mountain

Voices of the Mountains, directed by Dr. Matthew Potterton, has been the choral component of the Symphony of the Mountains since 1958.

KINGSPORT — Voices of the Mountains will pay tribute to all those who’ve served in the military during a Veterans Day concert at the Kingsport Farmers Market.

The choir, joined by the Symphony of the Mountains Brass Quintet, will present “Honoring Our Veterans” on Friday at 7 p.m. The color guard from Boy Scout Troop 240 in Gray will also participate.

