BRISTOL, Va. —America’s hair metal heyday of the 1980s rumbled and rocked massive amounts of testosterone.
Until a quartet of high-haired women from Minnesota dawned. By 1988, they were stars.
Call ’em Vixen, guitar-jarring vamps schooled well in the rigors of hair-sprayed heavy metal. Vixen makes its local debut on Saturday, June 17, at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia. Local stalwarts Wyldeheart open the show.
“I was in Los Angeles at the time (of the 1980s) in (rock clubs) The Rainbow, The Roxy,” said Roxy Petrucci, longtime drummer for Vixen. “That’s why they called it the decade of decadence.”
Vixen, including Roxy Petrucci, turned up in “The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years.” Released in 1988, the documentary chronicles the hair and glam heavy metal scene and craziness that emanated from Los Angeles during the mid-to-late 1980s.
“It was over the top,” Petrucci said of the scene. “The scene was crazy. People wore barely nothing. Some people wore just a codpiece. On any given night, you’d see Lemmy Kilmister from Motorhead at the bar at Rainbow. You can’t exaggerate what the 1980s were like.”
From that era came such hair metal bands as MÖtley CrÜe and Poison early on and Guns N’ Roses toward the end of the ’80s.
“Thank God I lived during that time,” Petrucci said.
So many bands were birthed during that time and place. Van Halen and Motorhead arose during the late 1970s. The ’80s brought The Go-Go’s, MÖtley CrÜe, Ratt, Quiet Riot, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. From that witches’ brew of show biz wanton and wickedness came Vixen.
Formed in 1980 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, the group gravitated to Los Angeles. By the time of its debut album in 1988, Vixen’s classic lineup was in place. The late Jan Kuehnemund played lead guitar. Janet Gardner sang lead and played rhythm guitar. Share Ross led on bass while Roxy Petrucci kept time on drums.
“David Lee Roth came to our show at The Troubadour (in Los Angeles),” Petrucci said. “We lived around the block. We didn’t have social media or the internet. Back then, you played shows and word got out. We blew people’s minds.”
Record label EMI Manhattan heard of, listened to and signed Vixen in 1987. Released on the last day of August 1988, Vixen’s eponymous debut album snagged a ride on the last vestiges of America’s hair metal scene. Eventually, it peaked at No. 41 on Billboard’s top albums chart. Sales of more than 500,000 copies earned Vixen a gold record.
“We went out on the road with Eddie Money first,” Petrucci said. “Did some shows with Ozzy Osbourne, too. Living to rock, rocking to live. It’s in my DNA.”
Thanks to the album and top 30 single “Edge of a Broken Heart,” Vixen toured the United States and the world opening for such heavyweights as England’s Ozzy Osbourne and Germany’s Scorpions.
Like ripped jeans in the wash, Vixen clung to metal’s spin cycle with all their might.
“I remember the first arena show we did with the Scorpions. I think it was in Germany,” Petrucci said. “They sent flowers to our dressing rooms that said, ‘Welcome to the show.’ I said, ‘Well, here we go!’ Thousands of people. I was excited times 100.”
Imagine the highs. People, as when the edge of the ocean kisses the far horizon, packed farther than any eyes can see, gathered to hear your band. Guitars grind, singers wail, hair metal thrusts outward to touch them all. And they cheer.
“It’s a high that I’m addicted to,” Petrucci said. “You need that high. When it’s on, it’s better than sex. It’s euphoria.”
Two years later, Vixen’s follow-up album, “Rev It Up,” did not fare as well. But by then, grunge rock’s arrival and hair metal’s contraction had begun.
“We loved everything about that era,” Petrucci said. “The makeup. The look. We played it up, but we didn’t rely on it. We were serious about the music.”
And so, Vixen lives today amid hair metal’s revival.
Death and time witnessed several stoppages through the years. Yet with each page turned, like a vampire resurrected, Vixen arises to remind all that hair metal came, hair metal lived, and hair metal remains.
“We are sassy, but we are classy, and we are bad-assy,” Petrucci said. “You have to have substance, too. You know, I started playing drums when I was 14. I had no safety net. I knew it was going to happen.”