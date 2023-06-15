Vixen band

Vixen will perform Saturday, June 17, at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia.

 CONTRIBUTED/MARK WEISS

BRISTOL, Va. —America’s hair metal heyday of the 1980s rumbled and rocked massive amounts of testosterone.

Until a quartet of high-haired women from Minnesota dawned. By 1988, they were stars.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you