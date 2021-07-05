ABINGDON -- An artsy vibe, historic charm and its proximity to some of the most spectacular outdoor recreation in the state are all what continue to drive folks to visit Abingdon, Virginia.
And every year, rounding off the summer holiday, Abingdon is home to the award-winning Virginia Highlands Festival, a 10-day festival featuring an Antiques and Vintage Show, an Arts and Crafts Show, live music, local history, outdoor adventures and more.
This year, the Antiques Show (July 23-Aug. 1 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily) is back and more stunning than ever in its brand new location inside the Southwest Virginia Higher Ed Center.
The 13,000 square feet Grand Hall will be chock full of an assortment of formal and primitive furniture, high-end collectibles, jewelry, porcelain, china, rugs, vintage clothing, linens, paintings, pottery and more.
Entry fee is $5 per day, or purchase a season pass and come as much as you like for $15. Early-bird shopping is July 23, 8-10 a.m., and the cost is $20.
To complement the Antique and Vintage show, there are a series of additional events, lectures and walking tours, many free or included in the show’s entrance fee.
Also, in conjunction with the William King Museum of Art, The Virginia Highland Festival will conduct an Antiques Discovery Day, at which a panel of regional antiques experts will try to identify your family “treasures” and give you an informal appraisal of their worth.
Ken Farmer of Charlottesville, Virginia, who has appeared on the popular PBS series “Antiques Roadshow” for over 20 years as a specialist in folk art, furniture, decorative arts and musical instruments, will serve as the lead expert.
At one time, he ran two auction houses. He currently specializes in antique and fine art appraisals, advising both buyers and sellers and consulting with people who are downsizing. Other regional antiques dealers and experts will aid with Antiques Discovery Day, as well.
The event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 1, from 1-5:00 p.m. at the Festival Tent, adjacent to the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon.
The cost for the identification and appraisal of one item is $10, or three items for $25. Tickets should be reserved in advance at vahighlandsfestival.com/calendar/antiques-discovery-day.
While visiting Abingdon, be sure to visit the local antique shops right within walking distance of one another downtown Abingdon: Foxglove Antiques & Etc, Wolf Hills Antiques and Zephyr Antiques. The Antique Barn is right across from the venue of this year’s Virginia Highlands Antiques and Vintage Show.
During the festival, there are so many other opportunities to enjoy all that Abingdon has to offer, including live music, outdoor adventures, fine arts and photography shows, events and walking tours celebrating local history, and a full day of writing workshops.
For more information about the Antiques & Vintage Show, visit vahighlandsfestival.com/antiquesandvintageshow.
For more information about Abingdon, visit visitabingdonvirginia.com.