BRISTOL — Vintage Market Days of Tri-Cities Tennessee returns to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, Nov. 19-21, with its holiday-inspired collection called An Appalachian Christmas.
The event offers guests three days of shopping, music, food and vendors.
Vintage Market Days will be held at the BMS South Building, located inside the south entrance of the speedway off Highway 11E/Volunteer Parkway. Doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.
Vintage Market Days’ An Appalachian Christmas is an upscale, vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plants, and a little more. In addition to the numerous merchandise vendors, the event will feature food trucks for visitors to sample tasty regional treats.
Tickets are $10 Friday and Saturday and $5 Sunday.
Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. Tickets can be bought at the entrance gate and include free re-entry to the event throughout the weekend.