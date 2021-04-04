ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Legends of Art & Innovation — a year-long series of multi-sensory experiences created to illuminate the remarkable lives of Van Gogh, Monet, and Da Vinci — is coming to Biltmore.
Produced by Grande Experiences, each individual component of this series offers fascinating ties to George Vanderbilt’s collection of treasures in Biltmore House. The series is included with regular daytime admission.
The three inspiring multi-sensory exhibitions at Biltmore are:
— Van Gogh Alive: Nov. 5, 2021 – March 5, 2022
Experience the most visited multi-sensory experience in the world to appreciate the works of Vincent Van Gogh during Christmas at Biltmore. Highlights include savoring the wonders of Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” and other masterpieces.
— Monet & Friends — Life, Light & Color: March 9, 2022 – July 6, 2022
The works of Claude Monet and famous Impressionist masters such as Pissarro, Cézanne and Renoir come alive during Biltmore Blooms with an immersive experience that stimulates the senses. Two original Monet paintings from Biltmore’s collection will be on display in Biltmore House for the first time.
— Leonardo Da Vinci — 500 Years of Genius: July 10, 2022 – Nov. 20, 2022
Marvel at the genius of Leonardo da Vinci as an inventor, artist, scientist, engineer, architect and philosopher as you are immersed in his innovative and inspiring mind.
Ticket information
Tickets and required reservations for Van Gogh Alive will be available later this year, followed by the two remaining experiences at later dates. For updates, visit www.biltmore.com.
About Biltmore
Located in Asheville, North Carolina, Biltmore was the vision of George W. Vanderbilt. Designed by Richard Morris Hunt, America’s largest home is a 250-room French Renaissance chateau, exhibiting the Vanderbilt family’s original collection of furnishings, art and antiques.
Biltmore estate encompasses more than 8,000 acres including renowned gardens designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, the father of American landscape architecture.
Today, Biltmore includes Antler Hill Village, which features the award- winning Winery and Antler Hill Farm; four-star The Inn on Biltmore Estate; Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate; Equestrian Center; numerous restaurants; event and meeting venues; and Biltmore For Your Home, the company’s licensed products division.
To learn more about Biltmore, go to its website at www.biltmore.com or call 877-BILTMORE.
About Grande Experiences
Grande Experiences — the creator and producer of Van Gogh Alive; Monet & Friends — Life, Light & Color; and Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius — is a world leader in the creation, design, production, promotion and installation of large-scale exhibitions and immersive experiences with broad cultural appeal along with engaging, entertaining and educational content. From concept to completion, Grande Experiences creates visually and technically stunning masterpieces and presents them around the world. Its experiences have been displayed more than 190 times in over 150 cities, in 32 languages, across six continents enthralling audiences of more than 17 million people. Grande Experiences is based in Melbourne, Australia, with satellite offices in the UK, Italy and the USA. Grande Experiences also owns and operates Museo Leonardo da Vinci, a prestigious permanent museum in central Rome and plans to open several permanent immersive galleries in the USA, Europe and Australia in 2021.
Grande’s multi-sensory experiences are presented through the organization’s SENSORY4 system that combines multi-channel motion graphics beamed through up to 40 high- definition projectors with cinema-quality surround sound.
WHAT IS SENSORY4?
Developed by Grande Experiences, SENSORY4 combines multi-channel motion graphics, cinema- quality surround sound and up to 40 high-definition projectors to provide one of the most exciting multi-screen environments in the world.
The resulting experience is dynamic, informative and visually spectacular. Incredibly detailed images flow through the mass of projectors and merge with digital surround sound to saturate the space in a breathtaking immersive display.