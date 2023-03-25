Griffin's Dolls

Pictured above are a few dolls from Mary Griffin’s personal collection. Schoenhut’s Maggie, far right, and Jiggs, far left, stand next to Madame Alexander’s Mr. and Mrs. Frankenstein (back center), along with a teddy bear from the early 1900s.

 EMILY STEWART/Kingsport Times News

JONESBOROUGH — On Saturday the Upper East Tennessee Doll Club will host a Doll and Bear Show from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jonesborough Visitors Center.

The show will feature hundreds of unique dolls and collectibles, ranging from a few years old to a few centuries old. This event will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For more information about the Doll and Bear Show, contact Ellen Stafford at ellen@jonesdollhouse.com or (423) 753-0022, or visit dollshowusa.com.

