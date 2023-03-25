Pictured above are a few dolls from Mary Griffin’s personal collection. Schoenhut’s Maggie, far right, and Jiggs, far left, stand next to Madame Alexander’s Mr. and Mrs. Frankenstein (back center), along with a teddy bear from the early 1900s.
JONESBOROUGH — On Saturday the Upper East Tennessee Doll Club will host a Doll and Bear Show from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jonesborough Visitors Center.
The show will feature hundreds of unique dolls and collectibles, ranging from a few years old to a few centuries old. This event will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“This show supports a love for dolls, but also a love for children and helping their well-being,” said Mary Griffin, co-founder of the Upper East Tennessee Doll Club and one of three doll show organizers.
The show will feature specialized doll sellers, as well as an on-site doll appraiser and doll doctor for minor repairs. While there is no admission price, donations are encouraged, and all donations will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Door prizes and price guides will also be available.
“Guests can enjoy the camaraderie we share as doll collectors and learn about doll history,” said Griffin. Guests are also welcome to visit the Jonesborough-Washington County History Museum, located inside the Jonesborough Visitor Center.