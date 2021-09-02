Update: John Anderson has been added to the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion lineup.
Anderson’s name was added near the top of the lineup list on Thursday. A Thousand Horses, Cory Wong and John R. Miller were also added to the lineup on Wednesday.
Before the additions, cancelations have plagued the festival lineup.
Tanya Tucker has canceled her performance at next weekend's Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, according to a post on the star's Facebook page.
The post reads: "Hi Everyone, I'm looking forward to getting back out on the road this weekend!!! My hip is a lot better. The physical therapy and all of your well wishes has helped!
"Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances and travel complications we are going to be unable to make Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion festival September 10th. I'm so sorry y'all, but I will see you at Bristol Rhythm and Roots in 2022.
"See you on the road this weekend and at my other stops on my Bring My Flowers Now Tour 2021!"
On Wednesday, Ian Noe also canceled his festival appearance, joining Yola, Jason Isbell, Morgan Wade and Annabelle's Curse in the list of cancelations. Those artists all made individual announcements saying they would not perform at this year's festival due to COVID-19 concerns.
