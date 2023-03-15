Update: Due to illness, the Carter Fold has changed the lineup for this Saturday's show. The Appalachian Trail Bluegrass Band will now perform at the Carter Fold on March 18.
Previous story:
HILTONS — Folks flatfooting and square dancing as Nobody’s Business plays old-time, bluegrass and country music will be business as usual as the band returns to the Carter Fold this weekend.
The group will take the stage on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Nobody’s Business is based in the Grayson Highlands region of Virginia and has performed previously at the Fold. The band offers “a diverse and entertaining balance of hard-driving fiddle and banjo tunes, mountain ballads, old sacred songs and square dance music,” according to the Carter Fold. The band has performed regionally, nationally and internationally, carrying the Appalachian music tradition throughout the mountains and beyond.
Jackson Cunningham plays guitar and mandolin for Nobody’s Business and has been in many traditional bluegrass and old-time bands over the years, such as the Cabin Creek Boys, the Whitetop Mountain Band, the Whitetop Mountaineers, the South Carolina Broadcasters and the Dixie Bluegrass Boys.
Trevor McKenzie fiddles for the band and is a multi- instrumentalist, music historian, songwriter, author and archivist, having worked with the Center for Appalachian Studies at Appalachian State.
Stu Geisbert plays bass for the band and was a mainstay in bluegrass. He has played with Benton Flippen & the Smokey Valley Boys; Roni, Patsy and Donna Stoneman; and Al Jones & Frank Necessary. He has also performed at the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Ryman Auditorium and Bill Monroe Homeplace.
Corbin Hayslett plays banjo for the band. Hayslett is an old-time singer and multi- instrumentalist. He is a Virginia native and was also chosen to record a song on the album “Orthophonic Joy: The 1927 Bristol Sessions Revisited,” which included Dolly Parton, Marty Stuart, The Steep Canyon Rangers, Brad Paisley and more.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization featuring weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Rita Forrester is the executive director of the Fold and the 2022 Outstanding Virginian Award winner for her work. Her mother, Janette, promised her father, A.P. Carter, on his deathbed that she would keep genuine country/folk/gospel music alive for future generations. The family also upholds A.P. Carter’s wishes to keep all performances at the Fold “morally upright” and to allow disabled guests to enjoy the show free of charge.