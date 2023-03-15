Update: Due to illness, the Carter Fold has changed the lineup for this Saturday's show. The Appalachian Trail Bluegrass Band will now perform at the Carter Fold on March 18.

Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $11 for adults (via online, $10 at door), $3 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. You can now purchase tickets at www.carterfamilyfold.org.

