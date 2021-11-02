KINGSPORT — It’s time to hit the gridiron with the latest Behind the Book series at the Kingsport Public Library.
This week’s event is with retired history teacher David Hoover, who will be discussing his book “100 Years of Glory 1921-2021.” The book details the past 100 years of Dobyns-Bennett High School football, the second-winningest high school football program in Tennessee.
The discussion will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday and will be held virtually. The link is available at www.kingsportlibrary.org.
The Behind the Book series has featured discussions with regional authors and illustrators to find out more about their published works. The discussions are held virtually via Google Meet.
For more information about this event and other upcoming events at the Library, visit www.kingsportlibrary.org or call (423) 229-9489.