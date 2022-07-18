Award-winning banjo player and Big Stone Gap native Tyler Hughes, who made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry with Dailey and Vincent, will perform July 22 at noon during ‘Lunch on the Lawn’ at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park.
BIG STONE GAP — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host its next “Lunch on the Lawn” on Friday, July 22, at noon with music by Tyler Hughes.
The award-winning banjo player and Big Stone Gap native has been studying and performing old-time music from Southwest Virginia for over a decade now. He has toured both nationally and internationally and most recently made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville with the bluegrass band Dailey and Vincent.
Hughes works to promote and preserve the region’s important musical history through his teaching at Mountain Empire Community College and at various camps across the mountains. His most recent recording, “When the Light Shines Again,” features original and traditional material that paints a musical timeline of the history of the coal mining industry in Appalachia.
“Lunch on the Lawn” is free and open to the public. Participants may bring their own lunch, or pre-order one from the park for $10 each. This week’s featured menu is hamburgers on the grill, chips, red-skinned potato salad, cream cheese pound cake and choice of beverage. Orders must be made in advance, by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20.
The Dough & Joe food truck will be on site with donuts and coffee available.
To learn more, or to order a lunch, call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at 276-523-1322.
The award-winning Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to make reservations, in one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit the website at www.virginiastateparks.gov.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.