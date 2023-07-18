ABINGDON, Va. — The Crooked Road: Virginia's Heritage Music Trail has a new executive director.
The Crooked Road announced Tyler Hughes as its new executive director earlier this month. But Hughes is no stranger to the music, nor the area from which it originates.
“The music and dance of Southwest Virginia has been an integral piece of our identity for generations,” Hughes said in the release. “I look forward to showcasing the venues, artists and communities that make our region vibrant, resilient, and unique. Southwest Virginia is home to a world-class cultural arts scene, and I want the world to see it and support it financially.”
Hughes has played music for over two-decades and is a member of the Empty Bottle String Band, for which he offers vocals and plays the banjo and autoharp. He is also an East Tennessee State University Old-Time and Country Music Program alumni. Throughout his musical career he has performed across the country, including the Grand Ole Opry and the Carter Family Fold. He has also served on the Big Stone Gap Town Council since 2018.
"The Crooked Road is excited to welcome Tyler Hughes into a leadership role with the organization,” said Dylan Locke, president of The Crooked Road Board, and owner of The Floyd Country Store & Handmade Music School in Floyd, Virginia. “We are confident that Tyler will serve all Crooked Road communities with the same passion he commits to his own music and community service.
“Tyler has a deep connection to the music, dance, venues and communities that make Southwest Virginia such a special place. Tyler will thrive in helping our Crooked Road communities strengthen connections to music and dance traditions while ensuring that travelers from all over the world discover the joy and excitement of Virginia's Heritage Music Trail."
Hughes takes over the helm amidst the planning for The Crooked Road’s 20th anniversary in 2024. The Crooked Road is a 330-mile driving trail through the mountains of Southwest Virginia that connects 10 major venues and over 40 affiliated venues and festivals that visitors can enjoy every day of the year. Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail: The Crooked Road is also a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization founded in 2004 whose mission is to support economic development in Southwest Virginia by promoting this region’s rich heritage of traditional music.
The Crooked Road office is located at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace in Abingdon, Virginia.