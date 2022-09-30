HILTONS — Old-time music has been handed down to the members of the Twin Creeks Stringband like a well-used fiddle or a broken-in guitar.
The band will bring its traditional music sound to the Carter Family Fold stage in Hiltons on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the historic music venue’s 2022 season of shows.
The group hails from Southwest Virginia, where the band’s hard-driving bluegrass and country music has been handed down to them for generations. The group is derived from the old-time bluegrass band the Dry Hill Draggers, which got its start in the ’70s in the Dryhill and Ferrum areas of Franklin County, Virginia.
The band was originally named the Dry Hill Draggers after the band fell behind, and musician Edgar Crowe said he was going to call the group the Dry Hill Draggers due to their sluggish timing. After its official start in 1981, the band produced more than seven albums, performed at the World’s Fair in Knoxville in 1982 and at festivals and venues around the country.
The Dry Hill Draggers band was established by Jimmy Boyd and his brother, Billy Boyd, along with band members Carl Scott, Murphy Shively and Bob Trammel. Today, the Twin Creeks Stringband includes Jared Boyd — grandson of Jimmy Boyd and a third-generation clawhammer banjo player — his father Stacy Boyd on the upright bass, Chris Prillaman on fiddle and Jason Hambrick on guitar and vocals.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization featuring weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Rita Forrester is the executive director of the Fold and the 2022 Outstanding Virginian Award winner for her work. Her mother, Janette, promised her father, A.P. Carter, on his deathbed that she would keep genuine country/folk/gospel music alive for future generations. The family also upholds A.P. Carter’s wishes to keep all performances at the Fold “morally upright” and to allow disabled guests to enjoy the show free of charge.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. For more information, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org.