The Twin Creeks Stringband will perform at the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons on Saturday. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the music begins at 7:30 p.m.

HILTONS — Old-time music has been handed down to the members of the Twin Creeks Stringband like a well-used fiddle or a broken-in guitar.

The band will bring its traditional music sound to the Carter Family Fold stage in Hiltons on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the historic music venue’s 2022 season of shows.

Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. For more information, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org.