Riders in the Sky
BLOWING ROCK – Grammy Award-winning Riders In The Sky will be serenading and joking with guests at Tweetsie Railroad again this summer. America’s Favorite Cowboys will perform their unique blend of Western music and comedy performances on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5 and 6.

The group includes Ranger Doug, an incredibly talented guitarist and yodeler; Too Slim, the bass player and star comedian; Woody Paul, the King of Cowboy Fiddlers; and master accordionist Joey, “the CowPolka King.” Riders In The Sky came together as an unlikely group of friends working in physics, wildlife and Polka dancing before becoming America’s Favorite Cowboys.

