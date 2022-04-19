GREENEVILLE – The Tusculum University Community Choir invites everyone to campus for an uplifting concert of beautiful music – and an opportunity to sing during one of the songs.
Performing at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 25, in the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre of Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center, the group will offer a nice array of songs ranging from spirituals, such as “Ride the Chariot,” to contemporary choral music, such as “A Boy and a Girl.” The concert will include solo performances as well as one song that features only the men and another that will highlight only the women.
The concert is free, but donations are welcome.
“Listening to live music on Tusculum’s beautiful and historic campus is a great way for our friends and neighbors to enjoy a relaxing evening,” said Kathy May, the choir’s director and conductor. “Our choir welcomes the opportunity to share their musical gifts with the region and to contribute to the quality of life. We encourage people of all ages to join us.”
Accompanied by pianist Karen Miller, the choir will perform these songs in the first half of the concert:
· “Emerald Stream” by Seth Houston
· “Like a River in My Soul,” arranged by Tim Osiek
· “Ride the Chariot,” arranged by Williams Henry Smith
· “A Minute” by Ben May
· “A Boy and a Girl” by Eric Whitacre
· “Until I Found the Lord” by André J. Thomas (sung solely by the men in the choir)
After an intermission, the choir will perform “I Sing Because I’m Happy” by Rollo Dilworth. a song that will feature just the women in the choir. The choir will then sing “Requiem Aeternam,” “Pie Jesu” and “Sanctus,” three movements from “Requiem” by John Rutter. The choir recently performed “Requiem” as part of a choral collaborative with Symphony of the Mountains.
The choir will conclude the concert with selections from “The Sound of Music” by Rodgers and Hammerstein.
“We look forward to the wonderful music the choir will perform and know it will be an excellent experience for our audience,” said Jennifer Hollowell, director of Tusculum’s Center for the Arts. “Tusculum welcomes the community to campus to enjoy cultural events, and we are proud to be a resource for high-quality entertainment that enriches personal lives.”
More information about the university is available at www.tusculum.edu.