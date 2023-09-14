GREENEVILLE – Those who love gaming and esports will find abundant opportunities to play and have a great time at an upcoming event at Tusculum University.

The university will host the Tusculum Gaming Festival Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in the classrooms on the lower level of the Thomas J. Garland Library. The chief features will be a 40k Combat Patrol tournament and a 3-on-3 Rocket League tournament, but the event will include other activities that will enable attendees to pursue their interests in gaming and esports.





