GREENEVILLE — Savor the season with some great music in a terrific setting as the Tusculum University Community Band holds a Christmas concert on campus.

The community band will perform starting 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre of Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center. Conducted by Dr. David Gonzalez, Tusculum’s director of bands, the group will play some Christmas classics as well as other songs that align with the season.

