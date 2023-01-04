GREENEVILLE — A music teacher whose passion for the subject inspired students she taught for about 35 years paid it forward with a planned gift for a newly established scholarship that will support Tusculum University students participating in the arts.

Alumna Janet Sell graduated from Tusculum in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in music and minor in chemistry and then taught music to first through sixth graders. Her affection for her alma mater led to the recent creation by her family of the Janet C. Sell ’68 Endowed Scholarship following her passing July 16. The scholarship funds will support students participating in music, band and theater.

