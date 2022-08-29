Turkey Singer Arrested

FILE - Turkish pop star Gulsen performs during a concert in Istanbul, on April 10, 2016. Gulsen, whose full name is Gulsen Colakoglu, has been arrested Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, on charges of "inciting hatred and enmity" over a joke she made about Turkey's religious schools, the country's state-run news agency reported. The 46-year-old singer and songwriter was taken away for questioning from her home in Istanbul and was formally arrested late on Thursday before being taken to a prison pending her trial.(Depo Photos via AP, File)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish pop star Gulsen has been arrested on charges of "inciting hatred and enmity" with a joke she made about Turkey's religious schools. The singer was taken away from her home in Istanbul for questioning, arrested late Thursday and taken to a prison pending trial. The charges were based on a joke Gulsen made during an April concert, where she quipped that one of her musicians' "perversion" stemmed from attending a religious school. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and many members of his Islam-based ruling party are graduates of religious schools that were originally established to train imams. Government critics saw Gulsen's arrest as an effort by Erdogan to appeal to his conservative base.

