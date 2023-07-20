HILTONS, Va. — The Carter Family Fold will be in no shortage of fast-paced fiddle leads and driving banjo rhythms this weekend with the return of Tune Town Old Time String Band.

The old-time bluegrass band will perform at the Fold starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, in Hiltons, Virginia. There, Tune Town is set to offer dance-worthy music with fiddling chops that often produce hoops and hollers from bluegrass lovers.

