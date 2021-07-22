KINGSPORT — The next Lunchtime Live Concert will take place at noon Friday in Glen Bruce Park with an hour-long performance by the Trombone Trio.
Bring a lawn chair, grab some lunch from the food truck Baked and Loaded, and settle in to enjoy the music. The Trombone Trio features Dr. Justin Waller, Spenser Weese and Hunter Mullins.
Waller is an active musician and teacher across the United States. He has performed and recorded with such groups as the American Brass Quintet, the Hudson Valley Philharmonic, the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera, and numerous others. He is currently the lecturer of trombone at East Tennessee State University.
Weese is the assistant band director at Greeneville High School. He plays bass trombone with multiple ensembles, including the Johnson City Symphony and the Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra. He lives in Jonesborough with his wife, Bernie.
Mullins is the music teacher at Jefferson Elementary School, as well as an adjunct music faculty member at Milligan College. He plays with many ensembles and is the coordinator for Kingsport’s Tuba Christmas. He lives in Kingsport with his wife, Leslie, and their four young daughters.
This will be the third of four Lunchtime Live Concerts. Attendance at the previous ones topped 100 people. Next week’s Lunchtime Live Concert will feature Beth Snapp and Jason Crawford, with the food truck Fork in the Road on hand.