  • CONTRIBUTED/COURTESY K9S IN FLIGHT FRISBEE DOGS

The K-9s In Flight Frisbee dogs are returning to Tweetsie Railroad this season to amaze and entertain guests with their flips and tricks.

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — The K-9s In Flight Frisbee Dogs are set to entertain with flips and tricks at Tweetsie Railroad.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you