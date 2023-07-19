BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — The K-9s In Flight Frisbee Dogs are set to entertain with flips and tricks at Tweetsie Railroad.
Performances are set for July 22-24 and July 27-30. K-9s In Flight Frisbee Dog Entertainment aims to break the mold from the average dog act with one-of-a-kind K9 sports shows, a release from Tweetsie Railroad said. According to the release, In Flight has performed halftime shows at NBA and NFL games with additional performances on ESPN, Disney Channel, The Animal Planet Expo and The NFL Experience.
“This talented team of trainers and dogs is a fan-favorite, and for good reason,” said Cathy Robbins of Tweetsie Railroad, in the release. “They perform around the country at events and on television, and we’re honored to partner with them for another season of frisbee flying fun.”
The group also comes with a mission; All of the K-9s In Flight stars have been rescued or adopted from streets and shelters around the country, taking the dogs from “homeless to highflying,” the release said. In Flight also strives to emphasize the importance of animal adoption.
“There is a special connection between us and our four-legged friends,” said John Misita, K-9s In Flight dog trainer, in the release. “Our goal is to share the joy that comes from adopting an animal with audiences around the country and these shows are a treat for us and our dogs because they impact each person in our audience, always causing them to leave with a smile.”
Daily performances will begin at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Additional 5 p.m. shows are scheduled for Saturday.
Shows are included with regular park admission. Seating is first-come, first-serve. No reservations are required.
Tweetsie Railroad is North Carolina’s first theme park offering family-friendly Wild West adventure since 1957. The park is open Thursday through Monday through Aug. 13. Beginning Aug. 14, the park will return to its weekend schedule, open Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day Monday through Oct. 29. The park's regular hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and nightly during Ghost Train and Tweetsie Christmas.
For more information on upcoming events, ticket prices and more visit www.tweetsie.com.