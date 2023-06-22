Throughout my career, I don’t know that I ever really stopped to consider what journalism is for.
Musician Drew Holcomb once told me his favorite question he’s ever been asked was a pretty simple one — “What is music for?” I suppose it made him stop and really consider why he keeps performing, recording and writing music. He told me it was to make people dance and to make them feel something. Pretty good response. (Maybe that’s why he offered the question and answer.)
Any journalist who loves what they do will tell you his or her role centers around duty, truth and integrity (the good ones will, anyway). There is a real purpose to the role of the media and delivering the news. However, I believe there’s one aspect of journalism and life that is vastly overlooked and underrated. That is the need to entertain and an audience’s need to be entertained and really experience life.
I believe we were built for more than just going about our lives, robotically performing our tasks, taking in the news and riding time throughout the years like a lifeless carousel. Music exists to combat those feelings, or at least to recognize what is felt and learned along the way. Art and entertainment seems to add color to our otherwise dull and gray lives. That’s why poems and books have enthralled civilizations for centuries. It’s why theater and art have captured the hearts and minds of each one of us at one point or another. It’s why you likely (and hopefully!) took an interest in this entertainment guide.
I know you’re not reading this column to proverbially attend a lecture on the importance of art. (As the kids say, “thanks for coming to my TED Talk.”) Instead, I offer these thoughts as a way to say Six Rivers Media is ready to highlight local and nearby events, places and people that inspire, entertain and add to our lives. Those stories are well worth telling and deserve their own space.
These stories will appear online and in print through the Kingsport Times News and the Johnson City Press, but Tri-Cities Scene will cover those areas and beyond. Each corner of our region will be explored and highlighted, from Erwin and Jonesborough to the plethora of entertainment and art also taking place in Bristol and Abingdon. Every nook and cranny in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is not to be forgotten.
While we will rely on our journalists who know these areas best, we haven’t forgotten who this is for.
Tri-Cities Scene is for you.
It’s built to entertain, inspire and enthrall. It’s also designed to inform you of the lively arts and culture scene surrounding us. The subject matter of Tri-Cities Scene should revolve around what will interest locals and visitors alike.
Is there a local artist you think deserves a feature? Is there a festival or event you think should be on our radar? Have you happened upon a new restaurant you just know others are yet to discover? Did you recently embark on a day trip worthy of a story? Let us know!
Tri-Cities Scene aims to highlight anything that excites, informs and enriches the community and those who live here.
While you might not consider Tri-Cities Scene poetry (though I’m willing to bet any journalist’s mom does), the famous quote from Robin Williams’ 1989 movie “Dead Poets Society” perfectly embodies what drives the big-picture goal of Tri-Cities Scene.
“We don’t read and write poetry because it’s cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. And medicine, law, business, engineering, these are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for.”
We want to know what you have you experienced in your community that inspires that feeling of enjoyment, of being alive.