KINGSPORT — The Tri-Cities Juneteenth Festival returns to the Model City on Saturday with a day full of diverse music, fun activities for the kids, and a chance for folks to show their love for one another.
The festival will take place from noon to 9 p.m. June 19 at the Kingsport Memorial Gardens Park (on Fort Henry Drive) across from Dobyns-Bennett High School. Kiera Moore Majeed, the executive director of the Redemptive Life Foundation, organized last year’s first Juneteenth event in Kingsport following the protests taking place across the country in the wake of the George Floyd killing.
“We were moved to do it after the amount of protests we were seeing across the nation because of the George Floyd incident and other incidents,” Majeed said. “There was a protest held in Kingsport, but doing a protest, to us, just seemed kind of pointless. In the midst of that, I said let’s do something for Juneteenth. Let’s celebrate the holiday.”
Juneteenth is an unofficial holiday celebrating the proclamation that all enslaved people in the state of Texas and the United States were free as of June 19, 1865.
Last year’s event in Kingsport was organized in rather short order, Majeed said, with local pastors coming out to share a word with attendees, along with some elected officials, police representatives, and members of the community.
“We said we should do this every year and make it bigger and better and turn into a festival,” Majeed said.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
• Vendors and food trucks (noon to 9 p.m.)
• Kids Zone with bouncy houses, face painting and crafts (noon to 5 p.m.)
• COVID-19 vaccinations by the Sullivan County Health Department (noon to 6 p.m.)
• Proclamations from Sullivan County (2 p.m.) and Kingsport (4:30 p.m.)
• Stilt walker performances (4 and 7 p.m.)
• Historical presentation by Sherman Patrick, professor of African-American history (1:30 p.m.)
“We have a very diverse lineup of entertainment. All of our artists are minorities, but they all sing different genres of music including country, hip hop, Latin American and rock,” Majeed said.
• T.R. and Carla Dunn, gospel (2 p.m.)
• Tobias, contemporary Christian (4:45 p.m.)
• Jay Davis, country soul (5:30 p.m.)
• T.J. Darnell, acoustic rock (6:15 p.m.)
• Florencia, Latin American (7:30 p.m.)
• Ishmael Nahemia, hip hop (8 p.m.)
• Tyrique Shahmir, hip hop (8:30 p.m.)
“It’s just going to be a big day of festivities and celebration and an opportunity for people to come out and enjoy the beautiful weather and love on one another,” Majeed said.