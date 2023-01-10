Tri Cities Civil War Round Table celebrates 30th anniversary

Tri Cities Civil War Round Table

KINGSPORT — Family is the focus of this month’s Tri Cities Civil War Round Table meeting.

The program will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Room 239 of the Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport.

