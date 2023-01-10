KINGSPORT — Family is the focus of this month’s Tri Cities Civil War Round Table meeting.
The program will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Room 239 of the Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport.
TCCWRT members will share stories, photos and items related to their family members who served in the Civil War. Each member will share for up to five minutes.
For many families, the devastation of the Civil War was enormous. As many as three or four family members might have been lost from one household. Many children were left homeless, and mothers became the breadwinner on the farm. Young children from 7 or 8 years old worked hard in the garden or at other chores around the home.
The members will share a variety of stories. Examples include:
One writer, on his family history in the late 1800s, would not mention the Civil War time frame in his memoir. “The times were so horrible that he did not want to mention the time period.”
He was one of five brothers from Southwest Virginia in the Civil War. According to his papers, all the brothers lived, and a number moved to Bristol TN/VA and became successful businessmen.
In another family from Scott County, Virginia, there were seven boys and two girls. Six boys from the family joined the conflict over the four years — five brothers and one brother- in-law. The brother-in-law and the two oldest brothers went to Kentucky to join the Union Army on April 17, 1862.
Three of the younger brothers joined the Confederacy at various times during the conflict.
Scott County had about a 7- or 8- to 1 mixture in the war, Confederate versus Union.
East Tennessee was a different story, depending on the location. How mixed families felt about one another after the war varied from family to family. A number would never speak again, and others became better friends and helped with any need.
The parents of the five brothers were still living in 1865. Of the six that left during the war, two never made it back home. What did they talk about while having Sunday dinner in their parents’ home? All indications are the brothers never held the war against one another. Many children were named after the uncles from the other side, and names would be handed down for two or three generations.
In other cases, the family was not so lucky, and everything from murder to disowning a family member was a common occurrence. Shunning by the community caused many soldiers to leave the area. Even with the loss of two out of six, this one family survived and continued to help one another after the war.
These are the kinds of stories members have uncovered and will share during the program. TCCWRT is a nonpartisan, nonprofit educational forum for promotion of knowledge, commemoration and preservation of American Civil War heritage. Meetings are open to the general public, and visitors are always welcome.
TCCWRT members are also invited to dine at The Chop House on the day of the program at 5 p.m. for food, fun and fellowship.
To make a reservation contact Wayne Strong at trustwrks@aol.com.