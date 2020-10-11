The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table will continue its 30th season when it welcomes retired research scientist Scott Mingus as the guest speaker for its October program.
Mingus will discuss "The Second Battle of Winchester, Virginia: The Confederate Victory that Opened the Door to Gettysburg" at 7 p.m., Oct. 12, in the Little Theatre at the Renaissance Center in Kingsport. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with socially distanced seating marked and face masks required.
The program is free and open to the public. Even with every other row marked off, the theater can accommodate 50 guests on the main floor with additional socially distanced seating available in the balcony.
Mingus, a retired research scientist and currently a consultant in the global pulp and paper industry, is an Ohio native who graduated from the paper science and engineering program at Miami University in 1978. He was part of the research team at Avery Dennison that developed the first commercially successful self-adhesive U.S. postage stamp. He has written 22 Civil War and Underground Railroad books, including an award-winning biography of General William "Extra Billy" Smith.
He and his wife, Debi, live in Manchester Township north of York, where he maintains a blog on the Civil War history of York County (www.yorkblog.com/cannonball) and is a sanctioned Civil War tour guide for the York County Heritage Trust. He has also written six scenario books for Civil War miniature wargaming. His great-great-grandfather was a 15-year-old drummer and rifleman in the 51st Ohio Infantry in the western theater, and other family members fought at Antietam and Gettysburg in the 7th West Virginia of the Army of the Potomac.
Up to 10 members will have the opportunity to dine with the guest speaker at The Chop House prior to the program. Reservations are required. Contact Wayne Strong at (423) 323-2306 or trustwrks@chartertn.net to reserve a spot.