KINGSPORT — Bigger and better best describes a toy and comic book show returning to the Jericho Shriner’s temple on Saturday.
The number of dealers signed up for the show has increased, as have the number of tables and the amount of prizes to be given away throughout the day. Retired restaurant manager Bobby Castle, the organizer of the show, said it’ll be the largest such event he’s ever held.
“We’re up to 33 dealers, which is an increase over the spring show by eight. I’ve got 91 tables sold and I only had 64 in the spring,” Castle said. “So, there’s definitely more enthusiasm.”
Castle’s show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Jericho Shriner’s temple (1100 Jericho Drive just off Interstate 81). The price for admission is $5 and children ages 12 and under get in free.
At the show you can expect to find a nice selection of comic books, modern and vintage toys, Hot Wheels, POP! figures, LEGOs, sports and gaming cards and other pop culture collectibles.
Cosplayers expected to attend include the Mandalorian Star Wars group, Superman, Supergirl and Captain America, all of whom will be available for pictures, Castle said.
More than 50 items will be given away throughout the day and everyone who walks through the door will receive one free ticket for the giveaways. Additional tickets can be purchased. The Shriners will again be hosting a barbecue lunch during the show — smoked barbecue, slaw, dessert and a drink all at an affordable price.
As it stands, Castle has no more tables for rent.
“I’ve pretty much got everybody I can squeeze in,” Castle said. “It’ll be a little bit more crowded but we’ll still have room for people to move around.”
At the spring show, Castle raised $2,500 for the Shriners. This time around he’s shooting for $3,000.
“If we can get a few more people in, we can do that,” he said.
There will not be COVID-19 protocols in place, but disposable masks and hand sanitizer will be available at entry.