ABINGDON, Va. — Town Mountain has traveled through more than just festivals and shows across the U.S. in the past few years. They’ve also made their way through a musical transformation taking them from a bluegrass foundation to a folk and honky tonk combination.
“Our original love was traditional bluegrass music,” said Phil Barker, the mandolin player for Town Mountain. “That’s the genesis of the band and what we were all into in the beginning and trying to emulate. As we grew as people and artists, we wanted to branch out and realize the fuller sound and fuller influences we’ve had over the years.”
Currently the band is gearing up to return to Abingdon’s Wolf Hills Brewing Co. on Saturday, July 9, ahead of its latest album set for Oct. 7.
“We had a great time the last time we were there,” Barker told the Times News ahead of the Wolf Hills show. “Everyone was so friendly and we had a great turn out. We’re looking forward to trying out the outdoor stage. That will be a big time outside this time.”
The upcoming album, “Lines in the Levee,” is yet another sign of musical growth for Town Mountain, marking the band’s first record release with New West Records following various record releases since the band’s start in 2005.
“This album was a big departure for us from the records we’ve made in the past,” Barker said. “This was a big change for us.”
The COVID-19 pandemic also offered a theme of transformation heard throughout the record.
Songs like “Daydream Quarantina” as well as the title track “Lines in the Levee” were born out of the time period and lended themselves to the theme throughout the record.
“I just wanted to write something that embodies the sense of change that was coming and the sense of urgency,” Barker said about the title track. “It’s kind of a song for those who didn’t feel represented in the world or maybe didn’t feel like they had a voice. I wanted to write to that sense of separation and that feeling that a change is coming.
“The lines in the levee are like the dam’s getting ready to break. Something positive is going to happen. We kind of felt like that related to us musically.”
The record displays the band’s growth lyrically as well, Barker said.
“This is a record where I feel like we’ve been the most honest with our topics and our lyrics,” Barker said. “I feel like it's the most real record we’ve made. It’s the most honest and matter of fact.”
The album is also a testament to the band’s sonic transformation.
The band recently added drummer Miles Miller who previously worked with alternative-country musician Sturgill Simpson. The addition of drums, Barker said, was yet another way the band stepped into its new mix of sounds.
“We’ve always kind of dabbled in adding a new instrument here and there on a record to embellish things or give it a certain sound,” Barker explained. “This is the first record where we started from the ground up. We started with Miles Miller from the beginning. And we had a great producer with a wide sonic landscape who wasn’t afraid to tell us what we were going to add in here or there and knew how to get the best instrumentation for each song. It just became a much bigger sound than we ever made before. We were all super excited about the results.”
The band will tour the southeast then to Texas and beyond on the upcoming tour that started at The Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee last month.
It’s evident even in the tour dates — which include an album release date at the legendary bluegrass joint, the Station Inn in Nashville — that the band still holds onto its mountain music touchstones, even amid recent genre shifts.
“The Station Inn is always a highlight,” Barker said. “People ask what my favorite venue is to play and that one’s right at the top. You can just feel the history in a room like that. It’s always a special treat to get to play at the Station Inn because all our heroes have played there.”
Town Mountain will perform at Wolf Hills Brewing Company on Saturday at 6 p.m. Online tickets are currently $20. For more information on the show, go to http://wolfhillsbrewing.com/. For more information on Town Mountain go to https://www.townmountain.net/.