PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Ever been on a job interview in your swimwear, then given the rest of the day to play in a water park? Dollywood’s Splash Country is looking for friendly faces to join The Dollywood Company team with a special stay-and-play hiring event at the water park.
Anyone looking for a fun and exhilarating place to work is invited to swap their traditional suit and tie for their favorite swimsuit on Thursday, May 13 from 3-7 p.m.
Applicants should be prepared for an on-the-spot interview for various jobs at Splash Country, including culinary service, lifeguards, park operations and more.
After the interview, applicants are encouraged to enjoy the slides and pools that "make Dollywood’s Splash Country the most trusted water park in the Smokies," according to a company press release. There will be food. And applicants will receive a complimentary one-day admission ticket for a future visit.
The Dollywood Company employees receive a variety of unique benefits including access to the Dollywood Family Healthcare Center, along with complimentary Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country admission for family and friends.
Employees also take part in Dollywood’s Park Perks program which provides free or reduced admission to a large number of regional attractions, theaters and experiences. A comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision, is available for qualified full-time employees.
Numerous development opportunities also are available to help employees develop leadership skills.
"Voted one of the best outdoor water parks as part of USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards, Dollywood’s Splash Country’s fun, friendly and engaging environment makes it an excellent place for anyone who desires to be part of helping water park guests create lifelong memories," a promotion for the hiring event reads, in part.